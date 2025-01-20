Elon Musk to Get Terrifying Level of Access to Trump’s White House

“It seems to confirm he’s going to have an [Eisenhower Executive Office Building] office,” the source said. According to The New York Times, however, Musk will likely be granted even greater access with a coveted West Wing office in the White House, where the Oval Office is located.

How often Musk will actually use that office isn’t clear, considering that the tech mogul also serves as the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, owns X (formerly Twitter), has 12 children with three different mothers, and spends his free time cheating in online gaming. But spending $250 million to help Trump get elected seems to buy a lot of access to the president.

Earlier on Monday, Vivek Ramaswamy, who was expected to be co-chair of DOGE with Musk, was forced out of the non-department, allegedly for wearing out his welcome. This gives Musk near-total control of an entity charged with reducing the size of the federal government, where he will surely try to slash anything Trump and the MAGA right think isn’t important.