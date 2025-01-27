Every Democratic Senator Condemns Trump’s January 6 Pardons—Except One
This resolution should have been an easy one for every Democratic senator to support.
Every single Democratic senator has signed a resolution condemning Trump’s mass pardon of the January 6 insurrectionists—except John Fetterman.
“The Senate disapproves of any pardons for individuals who were found guilty of assaulting Capitol Police officers,” the one-line resolution reads.
Trump pardoned Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, and multiple people who beat, tasered, and choked Capitol Police officers that day, leading even the Fraternal Order of Police—a staunchly pro-Trump union—to condemn his decision. At least a handful of Republicans too were shocked by his decision.
But apparently not Fetterman, who has refused to sign on to the very basic statement thanks to his constant desire to play devil’s advocate for the Republican Party.
“Some people are very deserving of a second chance and get a pardon,” Fetterman told ABC News last week. “What I’m saying, though, that, that, pardons I can agree with, some that I don’t. And I think that’s really what it comes down to.” It now seems like he agrees with all of them.
Fetterman’s office has yet to comment.