Elon Musk Finally Pissed Off One Too Many People
One of Donald Trump’s top aides has put her foot down.
After investing weeks at Mar-a-Lago to catch Donald Trump’s ear, Elon Musk has been relegated to the outskirts of Trump’s inner circle.
That separation was forced by chief of staff Susie Wiles—Trump’s so-called “ice maiden” and his 2024 campaign co-manager—who denied Musk a coveted permanent office in the White House.
Wiles is singularly focused on advancing Trump’s mission: That means reining in his chaotic Cabinet, managing staff, and limiting access to the president in order to streamline his operation.
“I don’t welcome people who want to work solo or be a star,” Wiles told Axios by email in early January. “My team and I will not tolerate backbiting, second-guessing inappropriately, or drama. These are counterproductive to the mission.”
That philosophy turned into a concrete win for Wiles hours after the forty-seventh president was inaugurated. While signing executive orders in the Oval Office, Trump told reporters that Musk would not be receiving a space in the West Wing to work on the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, despite growing attention to his influence in Trump’s administration. (DOGE is not an official department but rather a team tasked with slashing up to $2 trillion in federal spending, if Musk’s own metrics are to be believed.)
“He’s getting an office for about 20 people that we’re hiring to make sure that these [executive orders] get implemented,” Trump said last week.
Instead of a spot beside Trump, Musk and his team will be based in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. That’s still inside the White House compound, but a walk from the main complex.
It’s an essential feat for Wiles, who sought to squash rumors that the world’s richest man was morphing into a “co-president” for Trump, or the “real vice-president,” instead of JD Vance. Last week, Musk appeared to overstep after Trump announced a public-private tech initiative—Stargate—to advance the development of artificial intelligence in the U.S. Moments later, Musk wrote on X that he believed the effort was a dud from the jump, claiming that he had it on “good authority” that the finances weren’t there to back Trump’s first major achievement.
“I cannot stress teamwork and mutual support enough,” Wiles, the first woman to hold what’s commonly referred to as the world’s toughest job, told Axios. “It’s not magic: set goals and timelines for me and the team and then work to exceed them. Simple, yes, but this worked quite nicely on the campaign.”