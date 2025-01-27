Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

JD Vance Finally Admits What Trump’s Big Plan to Lower Food Prices Is

The plan is no plan.

JD Vance speaks at a podium
Ron Sachs/CNP/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance wants you to believe that Donald Trump will bring down grocery prices, even if he can’t spell out the nitty gritty of how it’s going to be accomplished.

Speaking with CBS’s Margaret Brennan on Sunday, the vice president insisted that the price of food would come down—but couldn’t muster up any details on exactly how or when that would happen.

“You campaigned on lowering prices for consumers. We’ve seen all these executive orders. Which one lowers prices?” asked Brennan.

“We have done a lot,” Vance said. “And there have been a number of executive orders that have caused, already, jobs to start coming back into our country, which is a core part of lowering prices. More capital investment, more job creation in our economy, is one of the things that’s going to drive down prices for all consumers but also raise wages so that people can afford to buy the things they need.”

“So grocery prices aren’t going to come down?” Brennan interjected.

“No, no, Margaret, prices are going to come down, but it’s going to take a little bit of time,” Vance continued, claiming that Trump has so far used the power of his office to accomplish more in five days than President Joe Biden did during his entire term.

“The way that you lower prices is that you encourage more capital investment into our country,” Vance added.

But even with just one week in the bank, prices of some common grocery items are going up, not down, thanks to one of Trump’s most controversial economic policies: aggressive international tariffs.

Most recently, coffee prices have jumped in the wake of Trump’s weekend tariff dispute with Colombia, which saw the president threaten a 25 percent tariff increase against one of America’s strongest allies in Latin America, in order to force the country to accept the use of military aircraft to receive deportees out of the U.S.

Approximately 20 percent of the U.S coffee supply comes from Colombia. It’s second only to Brazil, which has failed to produce its typical yield while suffering through record temperatures and the worst drought in more than seven decades.

Meanwhile, Trump’s favorite TV network celebrated the price hike on Monday, saying on live air that rising consumer prices would be worth the cost if it successfully pushed immigrants out of the country.

“Ultimately, would you pay an extra quarter on a cup of coffee to send those people back?” Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy asked, to which Brian Kilmeade replied: “Yes!”

The co-hosts’ solution? Buy cheaper coffee options at the grocery store.

“You just go Taster’s Choice. It’s instant. You put it in, and you stir it,” Kilmeade said.

Trump—who claimed he won in November based on his promise to lower grocery costs—suddenly changed his tune in December, telling Time that “it’s hard to bring things down once they’re up.”

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Didn’t Stop at Jan. 6 Pardons. His Next Move Was More Sinister.

Donald Trump’s Justice Department is busy wiping its public evidence against the insurrectionists.

Donald Trump
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Trump is using the Justice Department to make key information regarding January 6 insurrectionists inaccessible to the public. 

CNN reported on Sunday that a database containing the names, charges, and convictions of Jan 6ers has been removed from the DOJ’s website—just as Trump allowed more than 1,500 of them to return to society via his mass pardons. The FBI also removed its page on US Capitol Violence—Most Wanted,” seeking information on rioters who were fugitives or not yet identified.

“This has been a personal crusade I have worked on for many months.… This is a huge victory for J6ers,” wrote Brandon Straka, who was sentenced to three years in prison for his actions around January 6, which included giving an incendiary speech the day before and directing the mob to “go, go, go” on the steps of the Capitol building on that day.  

“This site was one of countless weapons of harassment used by the federal government to make life impossible for its targets from J6,” Stranka continued. “Every time a potential employer, landlord, new social or business contact, etc, would search somebody targeted for J6 they would read a dossier on each person filled with FBI and FOJ accusations and narratives that were never proven, along with links to documents with even more damaging allegations.… Thank you, Troy Nehls, Ed Martin, and all who worked to get this taken down!”

Ed Martin is Trump’s newly appointed U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C., and played a prominent role in the fraudulent “Stop the Steal” movement in 2021.

Some parts of the Justice Department database are still viewable on the Internet Archive.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump to Sign Executive Orders Reshaping Military in Dark MAGA Image

Donald Trump is set to sign a series of executive orders changing what the military looks like.

Donald Trump in the Oval Office
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Donald Trump plans to sign a new set of executive orders Monday aimed at changing the makeup of the U.S. military.

CNN reports that the president plans to sign three executive orders that would ban transgender people from serving in the military; end the military’s diversity, equity, and inclusion programs; and reinstate any service members, with backpay, who were discharged for refusing to get the Covid-19 vaccine. As of 2023, only 43 of the 8,000 service members who were discharged over refusal to get the vaccine have returned to the military.

One of Trump’s executive orders last week revoked a 2021 order from President Biden allowing transgender service members to openly serve in the military. That order in turn revoked a 2017 ban on transgender service members implemented in Trump’s first term. However, until Trump orders an outright ban, the estimated 9,000 to 14,000 transgender individuals currently serving the military are not affected.

Trump’s new executive order will go even further than his 2017 ban, according to two unnamed White House officials who spoke to CNN. It will create new military standards on gender pronouns and make a case against transgender service members based on mental and physical readiness.

“It can take a minimum of 12 months for an individual to complete treatments after transition surgery, which often involves the use of heavy narcotics. During this period, they are not physically capable of meeting military readiness requirements and require ongoing medical care. This is not conducive for deployment or other readiness requirements,” said one official, in attempts to justify the ban.

While the executive order on Covid-19 isn’t a big change, as Biden already rescinded the military’s Covid vaccine mandate in 2023, the other executive orders could hurt military recruitment numbers at a time when all three service branches are worried about future numbers. But that is of little concern to Trump and his new secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth, who has made negative remarks about even women serving in the military. It seems that Trump and conservatives are more concerned with how the military looks rather than its size and strength.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Elon Musk Finally Pissed Off One Too Many People

One of Donald Trump’s top aides has put her foot down.

Elon Musk holds his arms above his head while standing at a podium, as Donald Trump smiles and looks on
Tom Brenner/The Washington Post/Getty Images

After investing weeks at Mar-a-Lago to catch Donald Trump’s ear, Elon Musk has been relegated to the outskirts of Trump’s inner circle.

That separation was forced by chief of staff Susie Wiles—Trump’s so-called “ice maiden” and his 2024 campaign co-manager—who denied Musk a coveted permanent office in the White House.

Wiles is singularly focused on advancing Trump’s mission: That means reining in his chaotic Cabinet, managing staff, and limiting access to the president in order to streamline his operation.

“I don’t welcome people who want to work solo or be a star,” Wiles told Axios by email in early January. “My team and I will not tolerate backbiting, second-guessing inappropriately, or drama. These are counterproductive to the mission.”

That philosophy turned into a concrete win for Wiles hours after the forty-seventh president was inaugurated. While signing executive orders in the Oval Office, Trump told reporters that Musk would not be receiving a space in the West Wing to work on the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, despite growing attention to his influence in Trump’s administration. (DOGE is not an official department but rather a team tasked with slashing up to $2 trillion in federal spending, if Musk’s own metrics are to be believed.)

“He’s getting an office for about 20 people that we’re hiring to make sure that these [executive orders] get implemented,” Trump said last week.

Instead of a spot beside Trump, Musk and his team will be based in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. That’s still inside the White House compound, but a walk from the main complex.

It’s an essential feat for Wiles, who sought to squash rumors that the world’s richest man was morphing into a “co-president” for Trump, or the “real vice-president,” instead of JD Vance. Last week, Musk appeared to overstep after Trump announced a public-private tech initiative—Stargate—to advance the development of artificial intelligence in the U.S. Moments later, Musk wrote on X that he believed the effort was a dud from the jump, claiming that he had it on “good authority” that the finances weren’t there to back Trump’s first major achievement.

“I cannot stress teamwork and mutual support enough,” Wiles, the first woman to hold what’s commonly referred to as the world’s toughest job, told Axios. “It’s not magic: set goals and timelines for me and the team and then work to exceed them. Simple, yes, but this worked quite nicely on the campaign.”

Read more about Musk’s White House presence:
Elon Musk is Already Driving White House Aides Nuts
Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Every Single Democratic Senator Managed to Agree on Something

Democrats are condemning Trump’s pardon of the January 6 insurrectionists in a stunning show of force.

Pro-Trump rioters gather in front of the Capitol on January 6, 2021. A shredded U.S. flag is in the foreground.
Brent Stirton/Getty Images
Donald Trump’s supporters take over the Capitol on January 6, 2021

Every single Democratic senator signed a resolution Monday condemning Trump’s mass pardon of the January 6 insurrectionists.

“The Senate disapproves of any pardons for individuals who were found guilty of assaulting Capitol Police officers,” the one-line resolution reads.

Trump pardoned Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, and multiple people who beat, tasered, and choked Capitol Police Officers that day, leading even the Fraternal Order of Police—a staunchly pro-Trump union—to condemn his decision. At least a handful of Republicans, too, were shocked by his decision.

Fetterman, who has made a habit of playing devil’s advocate for the Republican Party, was the last to sign onto the resolution, seemingly only after public confusion and pressure.

“Some people are very deserving of a second chance and get a pardon,” Fetterman told ABC News last week. “What I’m saying, though, that, that, pardons I can agree with, some that I don’t. And I think that’s really what it comes down to.” It now seems like he agrees with all of them.

This piece has been updated to note Fetterman’s late addition signing onto the resolution.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

ICE Arrests Skyrocket After New Quota to Keep Trump Happy

Arrests of undocumented immigrants are skyrocketing, thanks in part to federal agents’ new arrest quota.

ICE agent
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Donald Trump is apparently disappointed with how his mass deportation effort is going, and as a result, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is ramping up their daily arrest goal.

The Washington Post reports that ICE is boosting its daily arrests from a few hundred to between 1,200 and 1,500 each day. A high number of arrests by the agency means that more abuses are to be expected, and that legal immigrants and U.S. citizens are likely to get caught up in the dragnet.

The Trump administration reportedly held a phone call with senior ICE officials and told them that each of the agency’s field offices should make 75 arrests per day, with managers being held accountable for any shortfalls. This is an escalation from what “border czar” Tom Homan has told the media in recent weeks, claiming that ICE would prioritize detaining gang members and people with criminal records instead of mass detentions.

In a statement Sunday, ICE said that they had begun targeted operations in Chicago and cities across the country, claiming that 950 people were arrested across the country.

Last week, Congress passed the Laken Riley Act, which allows undocumented immigrants to be detained merely if they are suspected of committing a crime. As soon as Trump signs the bill, ICE will have expanded powers to detain undocumented immigrants and begin deportation proceedings. But the sweeps and mass arrests are already in full swing.

Meanwhile, military flights full of deportees have started going out to various countries, creating standoffs and tariff threats between Trump and foreign leaders in some cases. While Trump’s promised deportations haven’t gotten off to the start he would have liked, officials at all levels of government will be stepping up their efforts to make him and hardline conservatives happy.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Even Lindsey Graham Knows Trump’s Friday Night Purge Was Illegal

The South Carolina senator admitted that Donald Trump broke the law with his mass firing of inspectors general.

Donald Trump and Lindsey Graham shake hands in the White Houe
Drew Angerer/Getty Image
Donald Trump and Lindsey Graham in November 2019

Lindsey Graham is fully aware that Donald Trump’s inspectors general purge was illegal—he just doesn’t care.

The senator appeared on Meet the Press on Sunday and discussed the president’s firing of 17 crucial department watchdogs in the middle of the night, when the law states that they require a 30-day advance notice before being terminated.

“It’s a very common thing to do,” Trump told reporters in Florida. “I don’t know them … but some people thought that some were unfair or some were not doing their job. It’s a very standard thing to do.” Trump does know some of these people, as he fired multiple inspectors general who were appointed during his first term.

Graham’s media appearance just served to reaffirm the president’s lie.

“You know, I’m not overly worried about [the firings],” Graham said. “It’s not the first time people have come in and put their team in—when you win an election, you need people in your administration that reflect your views. So I’m not really worried about that.”

“But very quickly, the law says he’s supposed to give 30 days’ notice. He didn’t do that,” said host Kristen Welker. “Do you think he violated the law?”

“No, he didn’t. No, well, technically, yeah. But he has the authority to do it,” Graham said, waffling shamelessly. “So I’m not, you know, losing a whole lot of sleep that he wants to change the personnel out. I just want to make sure that he gets off to a good start. I think he has. I’m very supportive of what he wants to do with America.”

Republican leadership has made it very clear that they’ll be dutifully falling in line behind Trump, even if it means turning long-held rules into mere suggestions.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Denmark “In Crisis Mode” After Terrible Trump Phone Call on Greenland

Donald Trump has fully freaked out the Danes after a phone call with the country’s prime minister.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredericksen looks concerned during a press conference
OLAFUR STEINAR GESTSSON/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/Getty Images
Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredericksen

Trump reportedly doubled down on his threat to seize Greenland in a phone call with Denmark’s prime minister, sending the country’s government into a panic.

Trump spoke to Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on the phone for about 45 minutes last week. While neither leader has commented specifically on the call, officials close to the situation said it went poorly, as reported by The Financial Times. They stated that Trump was “aggressive and confrontational” on the call.

“It was horrendous,” one official said. “He was very firm,” another added. “It was a cold shower. Before, it was hard to take it seriously. But I do think it is serious, and potentially very dangerous.”

“The intent was very clear. They want it. The Danes are now in crisis mode,” another official told the publication. “The Danes are utterly freaked out by this.”

“It was a very tough conversation. He threatened specific measures against Denmark, such as targeted tariffs,” said a former Danish official.

Trump has threatened to buy Greenland since his election victory, along with vows to take back the Panama Canal and make Canada the fifty-first state. And while many took his comments in jest, the recent phone call shows that he is seriously interested in seizing Greenland, perhaps due to its unique geopolitical position, its significant U.S. air base, or its potential real estate development.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Mississippi GOP Bill Would Bless Bounty Hunters to Capture Immigrants

Mississippi Republicans are prepared to make the state an entire nightmare as Donald Trump ramps up his crackdown on undocumented immigrants.

A Border Patrol agent bends down to place something on the neck of an undocumented immigrant sitting on the ground with a child in her lap.
John Moore/Getty Images

Republicans in Mississippi are considering a law to help Donald Trump with his massive deportation plans—by enlisting bounty hunters.

A new bill introduced in the Magnolia State’s legislature Wednesday would pay bounty hunters a $1,000 reward for every undocumented immigrant they help deport. House Bill 1484, proposed by Republican state Representative Justin Keen, would create the “Illegal Alien Certified Bounty Hunter Program.”

“President Trump’s administration has made it clear that deporting illegal immigrants is a priority, and we are proud to do our part here in Mississippi to help support his agenda and protect our citizens,” Keen said in a statement.

The reward money would come from the state’s general assembly and be administered by the state treasurer, according to a statement, meaning ultimately Mississippi taxpayers would foot the bill. The bill has backing from the DeSoto County District Attorney Matthew Barton, who says the whole thing was originally his idea.

Trump’s mass deportation plans, including the Laken Riley Act, which awaits his signature, will be very expensive to implement across the country. Trump wants to target every single undocumented immigrant in the U.S., estimated at 11 million people, and would need assistance from local and state law enforcement.

While Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is proposing a new slate of state laws to assist the president, it seems that Mississippi is choosing to outsource the task and create a legal nightmare as bounty hunters in the state stand to profit from targeting the marginalized.

More on immigration in Trump’s America:
Republican Official Invites ICE to Raid Public Schools Next
Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Donald Trump Just Cut All Foreign Aid to Ukraine and Most of the World

Only Israel and Egypt received waivers.

Donald Trump awkwardly stands next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Uliana Boichuk/Novyny LIVE/Global Images Ukraine/Getty Images
Donald Trump with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in September

Donald Trump’s administration issued a 90-day pause on all foreign aid, with exceptions for Israel and Egypt, according to a new State Department memo Friday.

The memo signed by new Secretary of State Marco Rubio “shall ensure that, to the maximum extent permitted by law, no new obligations shall be made for foreign assistance” until Rubio carries out a review, which will take place over the next 85 days, at which time he will make his recommendation to Trump.

According to the memo, this will ensure that America’s foreign aid obligations “are not duplicated, are effective, and are consistent with President Trump’s foreign policy.”

The memo contains a special waiver for “foreign military financing” for Egypt and Israel, “including salaries, necessary to administer foreign military financing.” Those two countries happen to guard the exits to Gaza. While Gaza is currently experiencing a reprieve from the months of endless bombings, Trump recently admitted he is “not confident” that the ceasefire agreement he helped to negotiate will hold, leaving the door open for more brutality there.

Notably, Ukraine, which has received hundreds of billions in aid from the U.S., did not receive a waiver. Earlier this week, Trump said he was interested in discussing “denuclearization” between the U.S. and Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled this week that he was prepared to talk with Trump about ending the war in Ukraine. Trump has threatened sanctions if his efforts at diplomacy fail.

On Monday, Trump signed an executive order blocking all “new obligations and disbursements” of foreign aid to countries, nongovernmental organizations, international organizations, and contractors for 90 days, while the country’s commitments went under review for 90 days.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington