JD Vance Finally Admits What Trump’s Big Plan to Lower Food Prices Is
The plan is no plan.
Vice President JD Vance wants you to believe that Donald Trump will bring down grocery prices, even if he can’t spell out the nitty gritty of how it’s going to be accomplished.
Speaking with CBS’s Margaret Brennan on Sunday, the vice president insisted that the price of food would come down—but couldn’t muster up any details on exactly how or when that would happen.
“You campaigned on lowering prices for consumers. We’ve seen all these executive orders. Which one lowers prices?” asked Brennan.
“We have done a lot,” Vance said. “And there have been a number of executive orders that have caused, already, jobs to start coming back into our country, which is a core part of lowering prices. More capital investment, more job creation in our economy, is one of the things that’s going to drive down prices for all consumers but also raise wages so that people can afford to buy the things they need.”
“So grocery prices aren’t going to come down?” Brennan interjected.
“No, no, Margaret, prices are going to come down, but it’s going to take a little bit of time,” Vance continued, claiming that Trump has so far used the power of his office to accomplish more in five days than President Joe Biden did during his entire term.
“The way that you lower prices is that you encourage more capital investment into our country,” Vance added.
But even with just one week in the bank, prices of some common grocery items are going up, not down, thanks to one of Trump’s most controversial economic policies: aggressive international tariffs.
Most recently, coffee prices have jumped in the wake of Trump’s weekend tariff dispute with Colombia, which saw the president threaten a 25 percent tariff increase against one of America’s strongest allies in Latin America, in order to force the country to accept the use of military aircraft to receive deportees out of the U.S.
Approximately 20 percent of the U.S coffee supply comes from Colombia. It’s second only to Brazil, which has failed to produce its typical yield while suffering through record temperatures and the worst drought in more than seven decades.
Meanwhile, Trump’s favorite TV network celebrated the price hike on Monday, saying on live air that rising consumer prices would be worth the cost if it successfully pushed immigrants out of the country.
“Ultimately, would you pay an extra quarter on a cup of coffee to send those people back?” Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy asked, to which Brian Kilmeade replied: “Yes!”
The co-hosts’ solution? Buy cheaper coffee options at the grocery store.
“You just go Taster’s Choice. It’s instant. You put it in, and you stir it,” Kilmeade said.
Trump—who claimed he won in November based on his promise to lower grocery costs—suddenly changed his tune in December, telling Time that “it’s hard to bring things down once they’re up.”