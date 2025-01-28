Trump Torched for Blatant Lie About Firefighting in California
Donald Trump clearly has no clue how water management works.
Donald Trump is claiming that he sent the U.S. military to turn on the water in California, even though it never happened.
Trump posted on Truth Social Monday night to receive credit for his supposed good deed.
“The United States Military just entered the Great State of California and, under Emergency Powers, TURNED ON THE WATER flowing abundantly from the Pacific Northwest, and beyond,” Trump wrote. “The days of putting a Fake Environmental argument, over the PEOPLE, are OVER. Enjoy the water, California!!!”
But despite what Trump says, he is not a river to his people. Within a few hours, California’s Department of Water Resources published a fact-check on the president’s false claim that the U.S. military had forcibly turned on the water.
“The military did not enter California. The federal government restarted federal water pumps after they were offline for maintenance for three days. State water supplies in Southern California remain plentiful,” California’s DWR posted on X early Tuesday.
Mike McGuire, a state senator from California’s Northern coast, pulled apart the president’s post, baseless claim by baseless claim.
“BS Alert,” McGuire wrote in a post on X. “First off, shocker, water from the Pacific Northwest doesn’t flow to the Central Valley. Second, federal water pumps were down for repair and are now back on. Third, rest assured, the military has not invaded the delta. Facts are hard.”
Over the weekend, Trump signed an executive order in response to the wildfires affecting Los Angeles County directing federal officials to “immediately take actions to override existing activities that unduly burden efforts to maximize water deliveries” in an effort to fix California’s “disastrous” water policies.
In the order, Trump also threatened to cut off funding from the state’s land and water management and disaster response, thereby ending “the subsidization of California’s mismanagement.” California Governor Gavin Newsom told NBC News that the premise of this executive order was “false.”
Last week, Newsom torched Trump’s limp criticism of California’s water policies after he falsely claimed that “Los Angeles has massive amounts of water available to it. All they have to do is turn the valve.”
“Maybe the president doesn’t know that there’s not a spigot that can be turned that can solve all the water problems that he alleges exist, that don’t exist when it comes to the state water project here in California,” Newsom said.