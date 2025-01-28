Tuberculosis Is Back—Just in Time for Trump to Make Things Even Worse

The United States began documenting tuberculosis in the 1950s, and Kansas state officials say this is the worst outbreak since then.

Tuberculosis is caused by a bacterium that usually affects the lungs, and people with active infections feel the symptoms and are contagious, while people with a latent infection don’t feel sick and can’t spread it. Symptoms include chest pain, coughing up blood, weight loss, and chills, and if untreated, the disease can be fatal. The Kansas Department of Health said that there were 51 active cases in 2023, but that increased to 109 in 2024.

The state says it is following guidance from the CDC and working with local agencies, but with the myriad of executive orders relating to public health from the White House, attempts to respond to the outbreak could be limited, and the Department of Health and Human Services has halted new communications to the public right now.