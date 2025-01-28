Tuberculosis Is Back—Just in Time for Trump to Make Things Even Worse
State officials say the U.S. is suffering its largest documented TB outbreak in history. Meanwhile, Trump is busy gutting health programs.
The state of Kansas is experiencing a massive tuberculosis outbreak, just as the Trump administration has ordered the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health to cease communications with the public.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the state is experiencing the worst TB outbreak in U.S. history, with 66 active cases and 79 latent infections in the Kansas City metro area since 2024. The outbreak has put a strain on the local public health department, which was already hurt by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The United States began documenting tuberculosis in the 1950s, and Kansas state officials say this is the worst outbreak since then.
Tuberculosis is caused by a bacterium that usually affects the lungs, and people with active infections feel the symptoms and are contagious, while people with a latent infection don’t feel sick and can’t spread it. Symptoms include chest pain, coughing up blood, weight loss, and chills, and if untreated, the disease can be fatal. The Kansas Department of Health said that there were 51 active cases in 2023, but that increased to 109 in 2024.
The state says it is following guidance from the CDC and working with local agencies, but with the myriad of executive orders relating to public health from the White House, attempts to respond to the outbreak could be limited, and the Department of Health and Human Services has halted new communications to the public right now.
Trump’s choice to run HHS, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has expressed skepticism of public health efforts, which doesn’t bode well for the future of this or any other potential outbreaks if he is confirmed. On Monday, the U.S. reported its first outbreak of H5N9 bird flu in poultry, creating a danger of the deadly disease spreading to humans.
With the CDC currently hampered, and further damage to U.S. health agencies looming on the horizon, this tuberculosis outbreak could spread further, and other diseases might follow. Trump does not have a good record of responding to epidemics, and right now, Republicans in Congress aren’t likely to overrule him either.