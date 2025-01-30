Trump FBI Pick Ominously Refuses to Answer One Key Question in Hearing
Kash Patel skipped over a question about his enemy list during a chilling exchange in his Senate confirmation hearing.
Kash Patel, Donald Trump’s choice to run the FBI, pointedly refused to answer a question at his Senate confirmation hearing Thursday about using the bureau to go after the president’s enemies.
Senator Cory Booker directly asked Patel about his past statements in which he pledged to shut down the FBI Hoover building and “replace it with a mausoleum of the Deep State,” noting that Patel had plans to remove specific people from the FBI by bringing in political appointees to an apolitical agency.
Booker’s question was interrupted by Senator Chuck Grassley, the Senate Judiciary Committee chair, who then asked Patel if he would like to answer Booker’s question, or “move on.”
“We can move on,” Patel replied.
Patel likely refused to acknowledge Booker’s question because the New Jersey senator had a point. The nominee compiled a “Deep State” enemies list in his 2022 book Government Gangsters, and would want employees loyal to him to carry out retribution. Fellow administration nominee Pam Bondi, Trump’s choice for attorney general, backed Patel in her own confirmation hearings and implicitly acknowledged his list.
With the previous FBI director (and Trump appointee) Christopher Wray resigning last month, it would seem that Patel has a clear path to take over the bureau and begin going after Trump’s enemies. But not only does he have to be confirmed first, he also would have to fight allegations of malicious prosecution thanks to his preemptive list. Can Trump and Patel overcome the Senate and the courts?