Denmark “In Crisis Mode” After Terrible Trump Phone Call on Greenland
Donald Trump has fully freaked out the Danes after a phone call with the country’s prime minister.
Trump reportedly doubled down on his threat to seize Greenland in a phone call with Denmark’s prime minister, sending the country’s government into a panic.
Trump spoke to Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on the phone for about 45 minutes last week. While neither leader has commented specifically on the call, officials close to the situation said it went poorly, as reported by The Financial Times. They stated that Trump was “aggressive and confrontational” on the call.
“It was horrendous,” one official said. “He was very firm,” another added. “It was a cold shower. Before, it was hard to take it seriously. But I do think it is serious, and potentially very dangerous.”
“The intent was very clear. They want it. The Danes are now in crisis mode,” another official told the publication. “The Danes are utterly freaked out by this.”
“It was a very tough conversation. He threatened specific measures against Denmark such as targeted tariffs,” said a former Danish official.
Trump has threatened to buy Greenland since his election victory, along with vows to take back the Panama Canal and make Canada the 51st state. And while many took his comments in jest, the recent phone call shows that he is seriously interested in seizing Greenland, perhaps due to its unique geopolitical position, its significant U.S. air base, or its potential real estate development.