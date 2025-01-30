AOC Rips Trump a New One Over Lies About D.C. Plane Crash
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called out Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and their peddling of lies.
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday slammed Trump’s claims that diversity, equity, and inclusion caused the deadly plane crash that killed 67 people near Washington, D.C.—and is drawing attention to the fact that Trump eliminated members of a key aviation safety committee just days before this disaster.
“The FAA [Federal Aviation Administration] is actively recruiting workers who suffer severe intellectual disabilities, psychiatric problems, and other mental and physical conditions under a diversity and inclusion hiring initiative spelled out on the agency’s website,” Trump said earlier in the day, alluding to this program as the reason for the crash. “Can you imagine?”
AOC responded on X. “I represent LaGuardia Airport as well as workers for JFK. Trump gutted the Aviation Safety committee last week,” she wrote. “Air traffic controllers—already understaffed—got Trump’s ‘buyout’ this week with a 1 week ultimatum to decide. It’s not DEI—it’s him. And Elon too.”
Trump is pointing the finger at aviation workers of color or people with disabilities, while ignoring the fact that he fired the directors of the TSA and the coast guard, and killed the Aviation Security Advisory Committee—all last week. The FAA chief resigned on Trump’s first day in office, thanks to pressure from Elon Musk, leaving the federal aviation agency without a leader during this crisis. It’s also being reported that Trump’s hiring freeze led to the FAA being seriously understaffed when it comes to air traffic controllers.
Trump has since doubled down on his absurd claims that DEI somehow did this.