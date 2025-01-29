Court Shuts Down Trump’s Funding Freeze Chaos—Again

“What is so disturbing to me is that out of 330 million Americans, we’re being asked to put somebody in this job who has spent 50 years of his life not honoring the tradition that he talked about at the beginning of this conversation, but peddling in half-truths, peddling in false statements, peddling in theories that, you know, create doubt about whether or not things that we know are safe are unsafe,” Bennet said.



BENNET: Did you say Lyme disease is a highly likely militarily engineered bioweapon?



RFK Jr: I probably did say that



BENNET: Did you say that exposure to pesticides causes children to become transgender



RFK Jr: No



BENNET: I have the record pic.twitter.com/tBhtL5yx4y — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 29, 2025

Kennedy is slated for two confirmation hearings this week in his quest to become Donald Trump’s secretary of health and human services. He is appearing before the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday morning and will face further questioning from the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pension, or HELP, Committee on Thursday.

Kennedy’s history in public health is questionable at best. His stances, which include unscientific beliefs that AIDS is not caused by HIV and that a large number of vaccines should be stripped from the market, could have major impacts on the agency designed to protect America’s health, especially as bird flu outbreaks dot the country.