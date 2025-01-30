Trump Is Now Blaming People With Disabilities for D.C. Plane Crash
Republicans are blaming everyone but themselves.
Donald Trump is claiming that diversity, equity, and inclusion is to blame for the deadly collision of a passenger plane and a military helicopter in the Washington, D.C., area.
During a news conference Thursday, Trump cited a “big push to put diversity into the [Federal Aviation Administration]’s program,” which he insisted happened before his second term began.
“The FAA is actively recruiting workers who suffer severe intellectual disabilities, psychiatric problems, and other mental and physical conditions under a diversity and inclusion hiring initiative spelled out on the agency’s website,” Trump said, citing an “article.”
The article is likely this one published by Fox News in January 2024, which reported on an FAA policy to place a “special emphasis in recruitment and hiring” on people with “targeted disabilities” that included “hearing, vision, missing extremities, partial paralysis, complete paralysis, epilepsy, severe intellectual disability, psychiatric disability and dwarfism.”
In a sense, Trump was right: That language did predate his second term. It first appeared on the FAA’s website in 2013, according to Snopes. So it was still in place during Trump’s first term.
On Tuesday, the Trump administration had released materials targeting disabled employees at the FAA, directing the agency “to immediately return to non-discriminatory, merit-based hiring” and stop its DEI initiatives. Still, according to the president, DEI was to blame for the deadly incident that happened the next day.
Trump also scrapped all Department of Homeland Security advisory committees in a “commitment to eliminating the misuse of resources and ensuring that DHS activities prioritize our national security,” and fired the heads of the Transportation Security Administration and the Coast Guard.
Republican lawmakers armed with limited information were quick to play the blame game too. Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo spoke to some Republican lawmakers who cast responsibility for the deadly incident on anyone, or anything, but their own party or its leader.
“You hate to jump to any conclusions,” Tennessee Representative Andy Ogles said, before openly speculating about possible conclusions.
“Human error?” Ogles mused. “Was it some sort of equipment failure? Did DEI play a role in this type of thing?”
Ogles encouraged examining the incident with “eyes wide open,” but clearly his eyes are focused away from one group in particular.
Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson also got a chance to guess, after Bartiromo described an expert blaming the Federal Aviation Agency and air traffic control.
“I’m not exactly sure what caused this, what it was, purely the air traffic control system, but I know it’s completely antiquated, it needs to be upgraded; we’ve known about this for years and quite honestly, administrations haven’t done anything about it,” Johnson said.
He added that there was an opportunity for “someone like Elon Musk” to “really modernize things.”
As part of his push to “modernize things,” shadow president Elon Musk demanded that FAA chief Michael Whitaker quit, because he was angry that Whitaker wanted SpaceX to pay fines for failing to follow its license requirements during two SpaceX launches. Whitaker resigned less than two weeks ago.