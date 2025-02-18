Top Justice Department Official Quits in Protest of Trump Order
Denise Cheung has resigned from the DOJ after a fight over Biden-era programs.
A senior prosecutor at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C., resigned on Tuesday, citing an improper demand by Trump administration officials to freeze assets and launch a criminal investigation.
Denise Chueng said that she was ordered to investigate a government contract awarded under the Biden administration, and to begin the process to freeze the recipient’s assets. Neither request was supported by the evidence, which was provided to by the Deputy Attorney General’s Office, Cheung wrote in a letter to the interim head of the office, Ed Martin. Reuters reviewed a copy of the letter.
Cheung was in charge of the criminal division within the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and her resignation comes one day after Trump nominated Martin as the permanent head of the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office. Martin was an organizer for the “Stop the Steal” movement and the defense attorney for three of the January 6 rioters. He announced last month he would investigate the office’s handling of the Capitol riots.
Earlier this week, Martin, in his capacity as interim head of the office, said he would investigate former special counsel Jack Smith and a law firm that supposedly gave Smith free legal services. Meanwhile, Martin has also threatened to go after anyone who tries to hinder Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency efforts. The office he heads is responsible for many legal cases involving the federal government, and Cheung’s resignation doesn’t bode well for Martin’s future plans once the Senate likely confirms him to lead the office.