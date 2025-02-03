U.S. Attorney Vows to Target Anyone Who Tries to Stop Elon Musk’s DOGE
Interim D.C. U.S. attorney Ed Martin is threatening anyone who opposes Elon Musk’s DOGE cronies.
A Department of Justice prosecutor is unhappy with the blowback Elon Musk’s fake “Department of Government Efficiency” is getting, and is threatening legal action.
Interim D.C. U.S. Attorney Ed Martin posted a letter to Musk on X Monday asking Musk to “utilize me and my staff to assist in protecting the DOGE work and the DOGE workers.
“Any threats, confrontations, or other actions in any way that impact their work may break numerous laws,” Martin wrote. “Let me assure you of this: we will pursue any and all legal action against anyone who impedes your work or threatens your people.”
Martin is likely reacting to a Wired article published Sunday that named six young engineers whom Musk has brought with him to help take over government databases: Akash Bobba, Edward Coristine, Luke Farritor, Gautier Cole Killian, Gavin Kliger, and Ethan Shaotran. Some of them are still in college or are recent graduates, and many have connections to Musk’s companies, including xAI and SpaceX.
Martin may also have been alluding to protests against DOGE. On Sunday, protesters showed up at the Office of Personnel Management’s Washington, D.C., headquarters, attempting to block the doors of the building to stop DOGE employees from getting in. More demonstrators gathered outside of OPM on Monday to protest Musk and DOGE’s efforts, chanting, “We don’t want your tech solutions, give us back our Constitution,” and “Elon, Elon, have you heard? You’re a nasty, fascist nerd.”
The DOGE takeover at federal agencies including the OPM and the General Services Administration has been met with a backlash from civil servants in those offices, as well as the federal workforce at large. DOGE employees have locked out career employees at OPM and used an illegal server to facilitate their takeover of the agency, which manages all three million federal employees.
Martin’s threats may have teeth, as Musk isn’t likely to take any challenges to his efforts lightly. But the tech mogul’s actions have likely also broken several laws through DOGE, including improper use of federal funds, possible HIPAA violations, and even security breaches of employees’ personal data. Donald Trump’s Justice Department doesn’t care about any of that, though.