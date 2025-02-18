White House Says Elon Musk Isn’t Running DOGE—So Who Is?

So if Musk isn’t in charge of DOGE, who is? And if he’s just some adviser with “no actual formal authority,” why is he seemingly involved in eliminating massive government programs, firing thousands of people, and holding press conferences in the Oval Office?

“I’m going to tell [Musk] very soon, like maybe in 24 hours, to go check the Department of Education,” Trump said on Fox just over a week ago. “He’s going to find the same thing…. Then I’m going to go, go to the military. Let’s check the military.”

This declaration may also just be a farce, and Musk could very well be the one at the wheel for DOGE. This ambiguity makes it easier for Musk to feign ignorance and innocence while everyone else lives in fear of what he’ll decide to slash next.

