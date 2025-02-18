Transportation Chief Makes Ridiculous Claim as Trump Guts FAA Staff

The brothers were able to block their indictment in Romania for now, and they were freed from house arrest last month. They are still not allowed to leave the country as investigations continue, however, according to a court order. A Romanian court also ruled last year that after the court proceedings finish, the brothers can be extradited to the U.K., to face additional charges of sex crimes.

Tate’s name was first floated by a U.S. official during a phone call with the Romanian government last week, and then revisited by Trump’s special envoy Richard Grenell, who spoke with Romanian Foreign Minister Emil Hurezeanu when he traveled to Munich last week, three people familiar with the matter told the Financial Times.

Another person said that a request was made for the brothers’ passports to be returned to them, and that they be allowed to travel while they wait for the court proceedings to conclude.