Transportation Chief Makes Ridiculous Claim as Trump Guts FAA Staff
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy seems to think the recent plane crashes are all Pete Buttigieg’s fault.
The Trump administration has opted to deflect blame rather than share solutions for the drastic recent uptick in deadly plane crashes.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy decided Monday to trash his predecessor Pete Buttigieg at length for a decades-long problem, even as Donald Trump continued to erode federal aviation staffing over the weekend.
In response to a post in which the ex-South Bend, Indiana, mayor asked for details on how many Federal Aviation Administration personnel had been fired under Trump’s watch, Duffy claimed that “Mayor Pete failed for four years to address the air traffic controller shortage and upgrade our outdated, World War II-era air traffic control system.”
“In less than four weeks, we have already begun the process and are engaging the smartest minds in the entire world,” Duffy posted.
“Here’s the truth: the FAA alone has a staggering 45,000 employees,” Duffy continued. “Less than 400 were let go, and they were all probationary, meaning they had been hired less than a year ago. Zero air traffic controllers and critical safety personnel were let go.”
Duffy then went on to blame Buttigieg’s support of eco-friendly initiatives—as well as the department’s decision to allow federal workers to work from home—as rationale for accidents.
“The building was empty!” Duffy wrote.
But that’s not the entire story. Some of the FAA workers who were unexpectedly let go by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency over the weekend were responsible for maintaining “the critical infrastructure that keeps the air traffic control system operating,” according to CNN aviation correspondent Pete Muntean.
The U.S. has experienced an unprecedented uptick in critical aviation accidents, with four major aviation disasters taking place since Trump took office. Before 2025, the last deadly crash involving a U.S. airliner was in 2009—but despite the disturbing trend, Trump has opted to blatantly and vaguely blame minorities rather than work towards tangible solutions to backfill the air traffic controller shortage.
After a mid-air crash in January between a passenger plane and a U.S. military Black Hawk helicopter over Reagan International Airport killed 67 people, Trump pointed a finger at diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, blaming inclusive work initiatives for the deadly lapse.
“You’re talking about extremely complex things, and if they don’t have a great brain—a great power of the brain, they’re not going to be very good at what they do and bad things will happen,” Trump said at the time.
Former NTSB investigators and safety advisers have pointed to the decades-long air traffic controller shortage as the underlying cause of the crashes, and told Newsweek that the FAA should re-prioritize “aeronautical decision-making.”
Under Buttigieg’s stewardship, the FAA increased hiring, placing 2,000 new employees in the system. But their numbers will just barely replace some 1,100 staff who are either retiring or exiting the high-stress field.
“That’s because nearly half of those hired in any given year will wash out of the program before they get to actually control aircraft after about three years from their initial start date,” CNN reported.
National Air Traffic Controllers Association President Nick Daniels told CNN that the FAA needs to focus on “maximum hiring” for air traffic controllers, warning that it could take as long as eight to nine years to get the department up to snuff.
The National Air Traffic Controllers Association represents some 10,800 certified controllers in the country—but work conditions for them are extreme. Approximately 41 percent of union members are working six days a week, 10 hours a day, to backfill the immense shortage left by some 3,800 open positions.
Other critics have pointed to the executive order-initiated federal hiring freeze as a potential tension point for the FAA.
The order called for a total review of “all hiring decisions and changes to safety protocols” made during the Biden administration, while also alleging the former president “egregiously rejected merit-based hiring, requiring all agencies to implement dangerous ‘diversity equity and inclusion’ tactics, and specifically recruiting individuals with ‘severe intellectual’ disabilities in the FAA.”
“This review shall include a systematic assessment of any deterioration in hiring standards and aviation safety standards and protocols during the Biden administration,” the order read.