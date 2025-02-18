Every Ridiculous Thing Republicans Want to Rename After Trump
Mountains, and airports, and holidays, oh my!
MAGA delegates around the country are offering local homages to Donald Trump, handing over the naming rights of everything from airports to mountains in an effort to curry more favor with him.
On Friday, West Virginia lawmakers introduced a resolution to rename the state’s highest point—Spruce Knob—after the 47th president, citing the “overwhelming support” Trump had in the state in the 2016, 2020, and 2024 elections.
Resolution 33 requests that the 4,863-foot peak be renamed to “Trump Mountain.”
“As a lasting tribute to his legacy and enduring influence, it is fitting that Spruce Knob be officially renamed ‘Trump Mountain’ in honor of President Trump’s service to our state, his impact on the nation, and the loyalty of the people of West Virginia,” the resolution reads.
In January, North Carolina Representative Addison McDowell introduced legislation to officially rename Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia as Donald J. Trump International Airport. McDowell’s effort was joined by Representatives Guy Reschenthaler, Brandon Gill, Riley Morre, and Brian Jack.
“It is only right that the two airports servicing our nation’s capital are duly honored and respected by two of the best presidents to have the honor of serving our great nation,” McDowell said, referring to Washington’s other eponymously named Ronald Reagan Airport.
Democratic Representative Gerry Connolly, who represents Dulles as a part of Virginia’s 11th Congressional District, bit back, telling Washingtonian that Trump’s name would be better used on a “federal prison nearest to Mar-a-Lago.”
“I still can think of no more fitting an honor for our first convicted felon President,” he said.
But some MAGA acolytes have taken the obsession a step further than simply extending Trump’s name to their local landmarks. In late January, Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna introduced a bill to add the 78-year-old’s face to Mount Rushmore—a move that would have the visage of the former reality TV star join the likes of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln.
“Let’s get carving!” Luna posted on X after revealing the legislation.
Republicans have also sparked the sycophantic idea to mark Trump’s birthday as a national holiday. On Friday, New York Representative Claudia Tenney introduced “Trump’s Birthday and Flag Day Holiday Establishment Act” via a press release, seeking to permanently codify June 14—which is already Flag Day—as a holiday.
During Trump’s last term, conservatives pitched the idea of placing Trump’s face on $500 bills.
The New York Times criticized the sudden, potentially futile surge in support earlier this month, calling it a “competition of sorts” to determine who in Trump’s Republican base will be the “most pro-Trump member.”
“It shows the power that Donald Trump has within the Republican Party these days, and that Republican members want to stay on his good side,” Sean Theriault, government professor at the University of Texas at Austin, told the Times. “A lot of these people are in really safe districts, but they’re also thinking about what their next step is. And so if they have designs on being in the Senate or running for governor or even a position in the administration, then there’s no better way to get on his good side than to do these over-the-top moves toward him.”