Judge Orders Trump’s DOJ to Explain Themselves on Eric Adams Reversal
Judge Dale Ho has summoned Justice Department prosecutors to appear in court over their decision to toss the case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
A federal judge has ordered indicted New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Trump Justice Department officials to appear in court on Wednesday to explain why exactly the DOJ is conveniently dropping its case against Adams.
Last week the Justice Department decided to drop its case against Adams, openly admitting that the Justice Department “reached this conclusion without assessing the strength of the evidence or the legal theories on which the case is based,” but that Adams deserved more time to “devote full attention and resources to the illegal immigration and violent crime that escalated under the policies of the prior administration.”
This blatant quid pro quo situation raised alarms everywhere, and even led longtime Justice Department officials to resign. Now, Judge Dale Ho wants answers.
“Defendant is therefore ORDERED to appear before the court for a conference on February 19th, 2025 at 2:00 PM,” Ho wrote in an order Tuesday. “The parties shall be prepared to address, inter alia, the reasons for the Government’s motion, the scope and effect of the Mayor’s “consent in writing…”
It will be interesting to see how the DOJ explains that its tossing of Adams’s case isn’t actually completely corrupt and politically motivated move.