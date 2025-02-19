Ukraine’s Zelenskiy Slams Trump After He Spouts Putin Talking Point
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hit back after Donald Trump shockingly suggested Ukraine is the one responsible for the Russian invasion.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a stern warning to President Donald Trump on Wednesday after the latter blamed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Ukraine itself, incorrectly stating they “should have never started it.”
Zelenskiy communicated that he’d like Trump and his administration, which has ceded more and more to Russia every day, to “be more truthful.” He also said that Trump “lives in a disinformation space” and that said disinformation is coming straight from Russia.
Trump on Tuesday also said that new elections in Ukraine would be mandatory in any diplomatic resolution, claiming Zelenskiy is “down at 4% approval rating,” another clear Russian talking point. In reality, Zelenskiy holds a narrow 52 percent approval rating among Ukrainians.
Years of U.S., Ukrainian, and greater European allyship and cooperation are collapsing just one month into Trump’s second term. His love for Putin and his dismissiveness towards Ukraine is a far cry from the American foreign policy of old. Instead of millions of dollars of military aid to Ukraine or sanctions against Russia Trump is holding aid hostage unless Ukraine forks over valuable rare earths, while Putin continues to acquire Ukrainian territory.