Ukraine’s Zelenskiy Slams Trump After He Spouts Putin Talking Point

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a stern warning to President Donald Trump on Wednesday after the latter blamed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Ukraine itself, incorrectly stating they “should have never started it.”

Zelenskiy communicated that he’d like Trump and his administration, which has ceded more and more to Russia every day, to “be more truthful.” He also said that Trump “lives in a disinformation space” and that said disinformation is coming straight from Russia.