Even France’s Far-Right Thinks Steve Bannon’s CPAC Salute Was Extreme

“It’s important for folks to be able to know that Democrats need to be in a fight. This is a fight that we’re in for our very democracy. And the fact that the Trump DOJ now wants to silence members of Congress, because we’re actually willing to take on Elon Musk is quite dangerous.”

On the podcast, Garcia insisted he hadn’t used fighting words, and that the government was attempting to silence his dissent.

“And I think that that’s something we’re really, really concerned about—that the Department of Justice has essentially said we cannot use metaphors, we cannot use figures of speech, we cannot talk about actually fighting the policies of the Trump Administration. And if we do so, we’re going to face prosecution,” Garcia said.