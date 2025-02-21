Even France’s Far-Right Thinks Steve Bannon’s CPAC Salute Was Extreme
Steve Bannon has officially entered a feud with France’s far-right after making what sure looked like a Nazi saute.
The French far-right has decided to actually take a stand after Steve Bannon made what appeared to be a Nazi salute similar to the one Elon Musk did weeks ago.
Bannon performed the salute yesterday at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) after declaring, “The only way that they win is we retreat. And we’re not gonna retreat. We’re not gonna surrender. We’re not gonna quit. FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT. Amen!”
Jordan Bardella, leader of the French far-right National Rally party, immediately pulled out of the conference.
“Yesterday, while I was not present in the room, one of the speakers out of provocation allowed himself a gesture alluding to Nazi ideology,” Bardella said in a statement. “I therefore took the immediate decision to cancel my speech that had been scheduled this afternoon.”
Bannon of course denied that he did a Nazi salute, saying that it was a “wave” that he used to “thank the crowd.” He then proceeded to excoriate Bardella.
“He’s unworthy to lead France. He’s a boy, not a man,” Bannon told French reporter Claire Meynial, fingers wagging in the camera. “If he took what the mainstream media said … I did that exact same wave at [National Rally] seven years ago when I gave a speech to them. If he’s that worried about it, and wets himself like a little child, then he is unworthy and will never lead France.”
“Was it a Nazi salute?” Meynial asked.
“No, it was a wave!”
Musk and Bannon are trying to gaslight millions of Americans. Roll the tape and see for yourself.