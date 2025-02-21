Trump’s Real (and Hilarious) Feelings About Musk Revealed in New Book
Donald Trump reportedly demanded “what the f**k is wrong” with Elon Musk.
Donald Trump joins the rest of the world in wanting to know what on Earth is wrong with Elon Musk.
In his new book All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America, author Michael Wolff wrote that Trump was bewildered by the bafflingly lame behavior of the billionaire technocrat, The Daily Beast reported Friday.
Wolff documented Trump’s disturbed reaction to Musk’s wild appearance at a campaign rally in October that marked the president’s triumphant return to Butler, Pennsylvania, where an assassin had attempted to end his life months earlier.
An exuberant Musk was called onto the stage, where he jumped up and down and thrust his arms into the air. As he leapt around, his too-tight “Occupy Mars” t-shirt slid up to reveal a pale stomach. Shortly after, Musk declared himself “dark MAGA.”
Trump was “bewildered” by Musk, Wolff wrote.
“What the f*** is wrong with this guy?” Trump reportedly asked. “And why doesn’t his shirt fit?”
These important questions remain unanswered as yet, while Musk embarks on his takeover of the federal government. As DOGE fires (and in some cases rehires) essential government employees, and lies about slashing massive government contracts, Musk has continued his cringey crusade to become the MAGA mascot.
“I am become meme,” Musk declared during an off-putting appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference Thursday. But if Trump’s comments are any indication, Musk isn’t a meme; he’s a joke. And everyone is laughing but him.