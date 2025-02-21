Trump’s Real (and Hilarious) Feelings About Musk Revealed in New Book

Trump could have gotten the idea from a conspiracy theory floating in right-wing spheres that claims Amish people have a longer life expectancy than regular people due to their unvaccinated status—which has already been thoroughly baked into autism conspiracies—and a steady diet of unprocessed milk.

(Reminder that pasteurized milk, which has been roundly condemned by health conspiracists, is just milk that has been warmed up. The pasteurization process doesn’t even reach a temperature that would boil the milk, but it does remove harmful bacteria such as salmonella, listeria, and e. coli that can collect on a cow’s udder or remain in its milk by way of its living conditions and exposure to manure.)

Despite being practically eradicated on the national stage thanks to vaccines, Ohio saw a sudden outbreak of measles in 2014. Nearly 400 cases of the highly contagious and potentially fatal disease were reported across nine counties, with 99 percent of those affected living in Amish communities, according to a retroactive study published in The New England Journal of Medicine. The sudden surge in disease actually prompted roughly a third of the community—some 10,000 people—to receive the measles jab.