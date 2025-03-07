Trump Supporter Detained by ICE Questions His Vote
ICE briefly detained a U.S. citizen who voted for Donald Trump.
A Trump supporter in Virginia says he is reconsidering his support for the president after he was racially profiled and targeted by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
ICE agents reportedly had their guns drawn as they interrogated and detained Jensy Machado, a Manassas resident, along with two other men he was driving home with after work. Machado told NBC News 4 Thursday night that he was not asked to produce documentation proving that he’s a U.S. citizen.
“They just got out the car with the guns in their hands and said, ‘Turn off the car, give me the keys, open the window,’” Machado told the channel’s sister station, Telemundo 44. “Everything was really fast.”
He said the agents were looking to deport a man who had been reported to reside at Machado’s home residence, but he did not recognize the individual’s name.
“They didn’t ask me for any ID. I was telling the officer if I could give him ID, but he said to keep my hands up, not moving,” Machado, who shared his Real ID-compliant Virginia state driver’s license with the news station, continued. “And then after that he told me to get out of the car, and then he put the handcuffs on me, and then he went to me and asked how I got into this country.
“I told him I was an American citizen, and he looked at his other partner [as if he was saying], ‘Do you believe this guy?’” Machado said.
Machado added that the two men he was with were taken into custody, though he did not know the reason why.
The whole ordeal has made Machado, a naturalized U.S. citizen, question his faith in the president and his immigration policies. He originally believed that the Trump administration would only target undocumented criminals—but now he’s not so sure.
“Because, like I said, I was a Trump supporter,” Machado told NBC. “I voted for Trump last election, but, because I thought it was going to be the things, you know, like … just go against criminals, not every Hispanic-looking, like, that they will assume that we are all illegals.”