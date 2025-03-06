Federal Judge Slaps Down Trump, Says U.S. Constitution Has No Kings

In her ruling, Howell wrote that the Constitution “made clear that no one in our system of government was meant to be king – the President included – and not just in name only.”

“The President does not have the authority to terminate members of the National Labor Relations Board at will, and his attempt to fire plaintiff from her position on the Board was a blatant violation of the law,” Howell said.

“A president who touts an image of himself as a ‘king’ or a ‘dictator,’ perhaps as his vision of effective leadership, fundamentally misapprehends the role under Article II of the U.S. Constitution,” Howell added.