Trump’s Extreme Birthright Citizenship Order Shut Down in Court—Again

Boardman ruled that Trump’s repeal of birthright citizenship “conflicts with the plain language of the 14th Amendment, contradicts 125-year old binding Supreme Court precedent and runs counter to our nation’s 250-year history of citizenship by birth.”

“No court in the country has ever endorsed the president’s interpretation,” she continued. “This court will not be the first.”

Boardman’s injunction will almost surely be challenged by the Trump administration and head to a federal appeals court, after which it could then head toward the Supreme Court. Boardman is the second federal judge to rule against Trump’s executive order.