Karoline Leavitt Brutally Fact-Checked on Judge Who Blocked Trump

Boasberg was first appointed to D.C. Superior Court in 2002 by Bush, and then appointed to the federal bench by Obama in 2011. In 2014, he was appointed to the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court by Chief Justice John Roberts, where he served a seven-year term.

Haake also asked whether Trump was serious about pursuing his threat to impeach Boasberg, considering that it would require a whopping 67 votes in the Senate. Roberts issued a rare statement Tuesday admonishing Trump, saying that calling for impeachment was not an “appropriate” response to a ruling the president didn’t like.

“The president has made it clear that he believes this judge in this case should be impeached. And he has also made it clear that he has great respect for the Chief Justice John Roberts, and its incumbent upon the Supreme Court to rein in these activist judges,” Leavitt said. “These partisan activists are undermining the judicial branch by doing so. We have co-equal branches of government for a reason, and the president feels very strongly about that.”