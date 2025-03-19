Karoline Leavitt Brutally Fact-Checked on Judge Who Blocked Trump
Leavitt went on the offense about the judge who blocked some of Donald Trump’s deportation efforts.
President Donald Trump’s administration is going all in on smearing the federal judge who ordered the White House to hold off on its massive deportations—and now it’s just making stuff up.
During a press briefing Wednesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt railed against Judge James Boasberg, who called a hearing after the Trump administration allegedly defied his order to pause deportations under the Alien Enemies Act.
As Trump’s lead propagandist, Leavitt attempted to paint Boasberg as “a Democrat activist,” but unfortunately for her, she got her facts wrong.
“He was appointed by Barack Obama, his wife has donated more than $10,000 to Democrats, and he has consistently shown his disdain for this president and his policies, and it’s unacceptable,” she said.
NBC News’s Garrett Haake was forced to step in, correcting Leavitt’s mistake. “Judge Boasberg was originally appointed by George W. Bush, and then elevated by Barack Obama,” Haake said. “Just feel like I should clear that up.”
Boasberg was first appointed to D.C. Superior Court in 2002 by Bush, and then appointed to the federal bench by Obama in 2011. In 2014, he was appointed to the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court by Chief Justice John Roberts, where he served a seven-year term.
Haake also asked whether Trump was serious about pursuing his threat to impeach Boasberg, considering that it would require a whopping 67 votes in the Senate. Roberts issued a rare statement Tuesday admonishing Trump, saying that calling for impeachment was not an “appropriate” response to a ruling the president didn’t like.
“The president has made it clear that he believes this judge in this case should be impeached. And he has also made it clear that he has great respect for the Chief Justice John Roberts, and its incumbent upon the Supreme Court to rein in these activist judges,” Leavitt said. “These partisan activists are undermining the judicial branch by doing so. We have co-equal branches of government for a reason, and the president feels very strongly about that.”
But the main person undermining the power of the federal judiciary is Trump himself, who has decided to claim that any judge who rules against him is a partisan “lunatic.” He’s helped by members of his administration who execute his, seemingly more often than not, unlawful wishes.
Within the past few days alone, Trump has been hit by an onslaught of legal decisions blocking his administration on everything from DOGE’s mass firing of probationary workers to the dismantling of the United States Agency for International Development, and the ban on transgender service members in the U.S. military, to name a few.
During a tense hearing Monday, Boasberg had succinctly summarized the Trump administration’s position on his order, and the rule of law more generally, as “We don’t care, we’ll do what we want.”