Trump Makes Chilling Comment About Who the Next President Could Be
Donald Trump wants to stay in power at all costs.
Just one month into his presidency, Donald Trump appears to be imagining an extended stay at the White House.
Speaking at the Republican Governors’ Dinner Thursday night, Trump underscored the significance of the 2026 midterm elections and claimed that he’d “raised $608 million in three weeks”—funds that he implied he could use to support “some of his friends” for reelection.
But in the midst of the overt nod, the president also suggested that a third term could still be on the table.
“So we’ve got that money, and I got to spend it somewhere, and they tell me I’m not allowed to run,” Trump said. “I’m not sure. Is that true? I’m not sure.”
The MAGA leader would be 82 years old in 2028. It’s currently unclear if Trump was telling the truth or bluffing when he said he had raised more than half a billion dollars for other Republican candidates, but Federal Election Commission reports for the first quarter of the year will be due in March.
Conservative lawmakers have already started to pave the way for the unconstitutional takeover. In January, Representative Andy Ogles filed a joint resolution to amend the Constitution’s 22nd Amendment so that the executive branch leader could serve “for up to but no more than three terms.”
Trump “has proven himself to be the only figure in modern history capable of reversing our nation’s decay and restoring America to greatness, and he must be given the time necessary to accomplish that goal,” the Tennessee Republican said in a statement at the time. “He is dedicated to restoring the republic and saving our country, and we, as legislators and as states, must do everything in our power to support him.”
Also on Thursday, at the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon issued his own missive to keep Trump in power for an additional four years.
“The future of MAGA is Donald Trump!” Bannon said to a roaring crowd. “We want Trump in ’28. That’s what they can’t stand. A man like Trump comes along only once or twice in the country’s history. We want Trump! We want Trump!”
Staying in power longer than legally allowed is a pipedream that Trump has already mused about several times. In a private meeting with the House Republican conference in November, the 78-year-old openly joked about running for a third term, telling the crowd that they could “figure something else out.” He also suggested at the National Rifle Association convention in May that he could follow in President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s footsteps, asking the crowd, “Are we going to be considered three-term? Or two-term?”
Still, the idea has an almost zero percent chance of becoming reality. As outlined in Article V of the Constitution, any such change requires at least two-thirds of the Senate and the House to agree on the modification, with that change then requiring ratification by a minimum of three-quarters of states in the nation.
A second approach to repealing the term-limiting amendment could be via a Constitutional Convention, though two-thirds of states would need to support the motion to have one at all, and any proposed changes to an amendment would still require ratification by three-fourths of the states.