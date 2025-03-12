Skip Navigation
Edith Olmsted
/

Trump Dealt Humiliating Blow in Greenland Election

Donald Trump’s efforts to control Greenland have majorly backfired.

Demokraatit Chairman Jens-Frederik Nielsen (C) celebrates with other party members during Greeland's election
Mads Claus Rasmussen/AFP/Getty Images
Members of Greenlandic political party Demokraatit celebrate on election night.

Greenland’s parliamentary election results have thrown a massive wrench in Donald Trump’s fantasies of acquiring the mineral-rich territory.

The center-right, pro-business party Demokraatit won nearly 30 percent of the vote on Tuesday, and the party seemed less than open to Trump’s wild dreams of annexation.

“We don’t want to be Americans. No, we don’t want to be Danes. We want to be Greenlanders. And we want our own independence in the future. And we want to build our own country by ourselves, not with his hope,” party leader Jens-Friederik Nielsen told SkyNews on the eve of the election.

Nielsen has previously called Trump’s unwanted advances onto Greenland “a threat to our political independence.”

In general, Demokraatit prefers a slower route to independence.

“People want change.… We want more business to finance our welfare,” Nielsen said, after the results. “We don’t want independence tomorrow, we want a good foundation.”

This approach, which flies in the face of Trump’s pleas to have Denmark cede the island territory, certainly seems to be gaining popularity among the 56,000 Greenlanders—or at least the ones who voted Tuesday. Demokraatit won only 9 percent of the vote four years ago, according to the Greenlandic Broadcasting Corporation, or KNR TV.

Naleraq, the most aggressively pro-independence party, came in second in the election with almost 25 percent of the vote, up from 12 percent four years ago.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mute Bourup Egede’s left-wing party, Inuit Ataqatigiit, or United Inuit, won only 21 percent of the vote, down from the winningest 36 percent four years ago. Egede had called for the election in February, citing a “serious time” in Greenland.

The election was called amid ongoing threats from Trump that he would levy tariffs to squeeze Denmark into relinquishing the territory, which the president has said has great geopolitical significance to the United States, as well as massive mineral resources.

During an address to Congress last month, Trump claimed to “strongly support” Greenland’s right to self-determination, while also promising that the territory would be his. “We need it really for international world security. And I think we’re going to get it. One way or the other, we’re going to get it,” Trump said.

Trump’s rhetoric about making the territory the “fifty-second state” reportedly electrified the independence movement in Greenland—but evidently not enough to make way for a government that’s willing to play ball with his outrageous demands.

In his congratulation to the Demokraatit Party, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said that the government would likely continue to to “deal with massive pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump.”

He warned that “it’s not the case that you can just take part of the Danish Realm—the future of Greenland is based on what the Greenlandic people and government want.”

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid
/

Canada Announces New Sanctions as Trump Tries to Claim Victory

Donald Trump’s trade war shows no sign of ceasing anytime soon.

Donald Trump speaks from his desk in the White House’s Oval Office.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Canada is responding to President Trump’s tariffs against steel and aluminum with $20.7 billion in tariffs against U.S. goods.

A senior Canadian government official told the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity about the plan Wednesday. The move follows Trump claiming victory for getting Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s decision to back off tariffs on electricity the province provides to select U.S. states, after Trump threatened to double the metal tariffs from 25 percent to 50 percent.

Canada’s fresh round of sanctions is in response to Trump’s decision to plow ahead with 25 percent tariffs on metal imports. The country is the largest foreign supplier of steel and aluminum to the U.S.

The European Union also hit back against Trump’s tariffs Wednesday with its own tariffs of $28 billion of U.S. goods including steel and aluminum, textiles, home goods, agricultural products, motorcycles, alcohol, and even jeans, with a focus on Republican-led states. Meanwhile, Trump’s incoherent economic measures are causing consternation within the Republican Party and even among Trump’s own staff.

It seems that the U.S. is waging a full-fledged trade war on multiple fronts with the EU, Mexico, China, and Canada, punctuated by Trump’s wild idea that America’s northern neighbor should be the fifty-first state. Trump claims that this is all necessary to change the U.S. economy, regardless of the negative effects on American consumers. Meanwhile, the stock market has continued to drop as a result of the chaos.

On Tuesday, Trump’s press secretary struggled to explain how tariffs would save the U.S. economy, lashing out at Associated Press reporter Josh Boak, saying it’s “insulting you’re trying to test my knowledge of economics and the decisions this president has made.” As Trump stubbornly continues to double down on tariffs without a real plan, regular people across the world will end up paying higher prices in an unstable economy.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson
/

Trump Commerce Secretary Makes Stunning Tariffs Confession

Even a recession won’t stop these people from their trade war.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick had a mask-off moment while bending over backward to defend President Trump’s destructive tariffs.

“Will these policies be worth it if they lead to a recession? Even a short-term recession?” Nancy Cordes asked Lutnick on CBS Evening News on Tuesday.

“These policies are the most important thing America has ever had,” Lutnick responded dramatically.

“So it is worth it?”

“It is worth it.… The only reason there could possibly be a recession is because of the Biden nonsense that we had to live with. These policies produce revenues.”

“So you’re saying when it looks chaotic and unpredictable from the outside, that there actually is a master plan when it comes to these tariffs?” Cordes asked.

“It is not chaotic. And the only one who thinks it’s chaotic is someone who’s being silly. He said reciprocal tariffs.”

“Nobody expected him to announce 50 percent tariffs this morning!” Cordes pushed back, referencing Trump’s short-lived announcement of tariffs on Canada.

“He needed to break some guy in Ontario who said he was gonna tax American energy 25 percent,” Lutnick declared, referring to Ontario Premier Doug Ford. “The president of the United States and the White House says, ‘Oh no you won’t’ and breaks him. Breaks him. In what? By a tweet and a Truth. And you think that’s chaotic?”

The Trump administration seems determined to throw the country into a recession after its spiteful tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China, and the European Union have caused the stock market to plummet, badly damaging investor confidence.

Most Recent Post
Marin Scotten
/

Trump Freaks Out He Couldn’t Bully One Republican Into Line on Budget

Representative Thomas Massie continues to hold out against Donald Trump’s pressure.

Representative Thomas Massie speaks to reporters outside the Capitol
Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post/Getty Images

One Republican lawmaker isn’t backing down to Donald Trump, and it’s sending the president for a spiral.

Representative Thomas Massie was the only House Republican to vote against passing a stopgap measure Tuesday to keep the Trump administration funded through September. The budget bill narrowly passed 217–213, with one Democrat—Representative Jared Golden—voting for the measure.

“So Massie can vote for Debt Ceiling AND Budget to be put into the Trump Administration, making them both the Republicans problem and responsibility, but can’t give us a simple Continuing Resolution vote allowing us the time necessary to come up with a ‘GREAT, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL???’” Trump posted on Truth Social early Wednesday morning. “Republicans only ‘NO’ Vote. GRANDSTANDER!”

The Senate now has until Friday to pass the legislation and avert a government shutdown.

Massie has been Trump’s go-to target this week after the Kentucky Republican made it clear Monday he would vote against the bill. The president took to his usual tactic: threatening party members on social media until they cave.

“Congressman Thomas Massie, of beautiful Kentucky, is an automatic ‘NO’ vote on just about everything, despite the fact that he has always voted for Continuing Resolutions in the past. HE SHOULD BE PRIMARIED, and I will lead the charge against him,” Trump posted on Truth Social Monday night.

But this time, it didn’t work. Instead of cowering to the GOP’s autocrat like many of his colleagues have done before him, Massie responded to the president’s threat with humor and a smile.

“He’s going after Canada and me today. The difference is Canada will eventually cave,” Massie told reporters Tuesday, Politico reported.

In his 15 years in the House, Massie has had no problem breaking from his colleagues. In fact he’s voted against so many bills that it earned him the nickname “Mr. No.”

The 54-year-old is well-versed in responding to Trump’s empty threats too. In 2020, after Massie forced the House to vote in person on a Covid-19 response bill, the president called him a “third-rate-grandstander” and threatened to boot him from the GOP.

But Massie’s still here, and he will no doubt continue to vote according to his own hawkish budgetary principles.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted
/

RFK Jr. Makes Unhinged Claim About Measles Vaccine as Cases Rise

According to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the vaccine is as bad as the disease itself.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gestures while speaking into a microphone in the Oval Office
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. equated the health risks of getting the measles vaccine to contracting measles itself, in a dangerous escalation of his misinformation campaign amidst massive outbreaks.

Kennedy continued to emphasize that getting vaccinated should be a personal choice during an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity that aired Tuesday night.

“The government shouldn’t force them to do it, there are adverse events from the vaccine, it does cause deaths every year,” Kennedy warned.

“It causes all the illnesses that measles itself causes, encephalitis, and blindness, et cetera,” he continued. “And so people ought to be able to make that choice for themselves. And what we need to do is give them the best information, and encourage them to vaccinate. The vaccine does stop the spread of the disease.”

But Kennedy doesn’t actually think that the vaccine and the illness are the same—he thinks one is better. During the interview, the health secretary claimed that contracting measles was somehow a better method at prevention than getting the vaccine, because it gave people natural immunity.

“It used to be, when I was a kid, that everybody got measles. And the measles gave you lifetime protection against measles infection,” he said. “The vaccine doesn’t do that. The vaccine is effective for some people for life, but for many people it wanes.”

To put it simply, within one interview, Kennedy suggested people might be better off just letting themselves get sick—promoting the spread of the deadly illness that has already infected more than 220 people across several states, resulting in the death of at least one child. Then, the health secretary said that people could get the vaccine, but suggested that it was just as dangerous as contracting a viral illness.

The Centers for Disease Control states that the MMR vaccine is the safest way to protect against measles, and is “much safer than getting measles, mumps, or rubella.” The side effects of the measles vaccine are “usually mild and go away on their own,” according to the CDC.

Encephalitis International, a health non-profit, found that only one to two children in one million who received a measles vaccination developed encephalitis from the vaccination, “which is less than the incidence of all types of encephalitis.”

While measles can cause childhood blindness, the CDC does not consider blindness as a possible side effect of MMR.

Throughout the current outbreak, Kennedy has continually downplayed the importance of getting vaccinated while promoting unproven medicines, such as cod liver oil, which contains vitamin A. He has also claimed that the inhaled steroid budesonide and the antibiotic clarithromycin resulted in “almost miraculous and instantaneous.” While these may help to treat some of the symptoms associated with measles, they will not prevent infections.

Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist, tore into Kennedy’s remarks in a post on X Tuesday calling his claims “two truths & a lie.”

“Truth: There are adverse events from MMR and all vaccines. Truth: People die, albeit very, very, VERY rarely,” she wrote. “BIG FUCKING LIE: the MMR does NOT cause measles or any sequelae. It prevents measles. It’s safe & effective. Measles disables & kills children.”

In a separate post, she noted that the vaccine’s mortality rate was often “grossly exaggerated” by the anti-vaccine movement, of which Kennedy has long been a fixture.

Not only are Kennedy’s claims false and misleading, and not the position of the government he purports to represent, but they are a dangerous message for Americans in the midst of ongoing measles outbreaks.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid
/

Trump’s Advisers Are Freaking Out Over His Reckless Tariffs

Trump officials keep getting worried phone calls asking the president to lay out a clear economic agenda.

Donald Trump delivers his joint address to Congress.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s wild tariff moves are freaking out his own advisers, who are getting panicked messages from business leaders.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Trump administration officials, including his chief of staff, Susie Wiles, are getting worried phone calls from CEOs and lobbyists hoping to get the president to lay out a specific economic agenda regarding tariffs. Several have stopped trying to get Trump to back away from his approach on tariffs, appealing to the White House for a clearer message instead.

On Monday, Trump met with CEOs from IBM, Qualcomm, HP, and other tech companies, who warned the president that tariffs could hurt their industry, the Journal reported, citing an unnamed source. Trump told reporters that the topic of the meeting was investing in the United States.

The various messages coming from the White House have also spooked Republicans who think Trump doesn’t have a coherent plan on the economy. Trump has refused to rule out a recession and indicated that tariffs could hurt the average American, and as a result stocks have plummeted. All of the market’s gains since his election have been wiped out, and Trump has flip-flopped and carved out exceptions for his tariffs at the same time.

Trump economic staffers have gotten nervous, including people on the National Economic Council, who are worried that the president’s tariffs and lack of a clear economic plan are not only hurting the stock market but leading to price hikes across the country. Trump has not listened to their warnings.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick appears to be out of the loop on some decisions, at one point saying on Fox News that Canada and Mexico could be close to a deal with the U.S. to avoid some tariffs. This caused chaos within the administration, and some officials managed to persuade Trump to pause tariffs on items that comply with the USMCA trade agreement for one month.

Nobody seems to know what Trump’s plan or his endgame for the economy appear to be. For now, the stock market continues to slide, prices are in flux, and everyone watching the news is on edge for whatever crazy idea Trump decides to go with in the short term. People are spending less, and businesses have no idea what to plan for.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson
/

Europe Hits Back at Trump Tariffs by Targeting Republican States

The European Union has responded with retaliatory tariffs of its own, with a special focus on products from red states.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a speech with an EU flag in the background.
JOHN THYS/AFP/Getty Images
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

The European Union has struck back with its own retaliatory tariffs—and they’re aimed directly at red states.

The EU on Wednesday announced tariffs on $28 billion worth of U.S. imports, including but not limited to steel and aluminum, textiles, home goods, agricultural products, motorcycles, alcohol, and even jeans—with a special focus on Republican states. Tariffs will also be hitting soybeans in Louisiana (Mike Johnson’s home state); beef and poultry in Kansas and Nebraska; and produce in Alabama, Georgia, and Virginia.

“As the U.S. are applying tariffs worth $28 billion, we are responding with countermeasures worth 26 billion euros,” said EU Commission President Ursula von der Lyen, who manages trade conflicts on behalf of the 27 EU countries. “We firmly believe that in a world fraught with geopolitical and economic uncertainties, it is not in our common interest to burden our economies with tariffs.

“Jobs are at stake. Prices will go up. In Europe and in the United States,” she continued. “We deeply regret this measure. Tariffs are taxes. They are bad for business, and even worse for consumers. These tariffs are disrupting supply chains. They bring uncertainty for the economy.”

This language is in stark contrast with how Trump has discussed tariffs, dismissing any fallout as short transitory periods while refusing to acknowledge the massively destabilizing actions that will have a negative long-term impact on Americans everywhere, including those who voted for him in November.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted
/

White House Admits Why Mahmoud Khalil Was Really Arrested

Donald Trump’s administration has revealed the terrifying reason it really targeted a protester over Palestine.

Protesters hold up signs in support of Mahmoud Khalil
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Pro-Palestine activist and legal U.S. resident Mahmoud Khalil wasn’t arrested by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for committing an actual crime, but because Secretary of State Marco Rubio had personally determined that he had to go.

Khalil, who is a green card holder, was arrested by ICE last week under the authority of the Immigration and Nationality Act, or INA, two officials at the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security told Zeteo News Tuesday.

Section 237(a)(4)(C)(i) of INA says that any “alien” is “deportable” if the secretary of state “has a reasonable ground” to believe their presence could result in “potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences” for the United States.

Separately, a White House official told conservative rag The Free Press Monday that the government did not believe Khalil had committed an actual crime. “The allegation here is not that he was breaking the law,” the official said.

The White House official alleged that Khalil was “mobilizing support for Hamas and spreading antisemitism in a way that is contrary to the foreign policy of the US,” a claim that Khalil has denied and that the government has released no evidence to support.

The INA was originally used to oust those suspected of being Soviet spies. But it has never been used to punish speech, and it’s unclear what evidence Rubio would need to provide to justify superseding Khalil’s First Amendment rights.

Despite the shaky constitutional grounds, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced Tuesday that the Trump administration fully intended to move forward with more arrests like Khalil’s, meaning that its crackdown on the free speech of Palestinians and their advocates will likely continue.

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a senior fellow at the American Council for Immigration, posted on X that the application of the INA presented “very significant” problems with free speech and that “the law may well be unconstitutional.”

Reichlin-Melnick explained that under the law, Khalil would still be entitled to an immigration hearing where he could challenge the basis of his deportation. His status as a lawful, permanent resident would not be immediately stripped.

Khalil, whose wife is eight months pregnant, was reportedly moved from New York to the Central Louisiana ICE Processing Center, much to the surprise of his legal representation. U.S. District Court Judge Jesse Furman ordered a hold on Khalil’s deportation Monday, “unless and until the Court orders otherwise,” according to Reuters.

The lack of an actual criminal offense might explain why, at a press conference Tuesday morning, House Speaker Mike Johnson gave a confusing explanation for the arrest of the protest organizer.

In a post on Truth Social Monday, President Donald Trump cheered the arrest of the green card–holding graduate student, writing that the presence of “terrorist sympathizers” was “contrary to our national and foreign policy interests.”

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Trump Holds Bizarre, Rambling Tesla Commercial at White House

WTF were Donald Trump and Elon Musk doing?

Elon Musk and Donald Trump stand in front of a Cybertruck and a Tesla Model S outside the White House
Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Against federal regulation, Donald Trump is using the influence of the White House to boost Tesla sales.

Several Tesla vehicles were parked in the White House driveway Tuesday while the president practically hosted a commercial for Elon Musk’s car company. Trump was joined by Musk and his son as the president answered reporters’ questions about his sudden affinity for the electric vehicle.

“I’m going to buy because number one, it’s a great product,” Trump told reporters. “It’s as good as it gets. And number two, because this man has devoted his energy and his life to doing this. I think he’s been treated very unfairly by a very small group of people.”

“You can’t be penalized for being a patriot,” Trump said. “People should be going wild.”

But despite his adoration for the vehicle and the man who owns its factories, Trump won’t be driving it.

“I’m not allowed to drive because I haven’t driven a car in a long time,” Trump said. “I love to drive cars. But I’m going to have it at the White House, and I’m going to let my staff use it, I’m going to let people at the place use it.”

“I’m not allowed to use it,” the president repeated.

Trump proceeded to ooh and ahh over his new car, including getting inside and announcing, “Everything’s computer!”

But the strange showcase is evidence that the global Tesla boycott is making an impact. Tesla stock is down by 45 percent so far this year, and analysts have faulted Musk’s reputational shift for the automaker’s financial woes.

Tesla historically attracted a more liberal consumer base with its electric vehicles, but since Musk went “dark MAGA,” that same base has soured on the tech billionaire and his products. That’s proven especially true in some of Europe’s stronger economies, such as Germany, which has seen sales in the country fall by more than 70 percent over the last two months, reported Bloomberg. Sales in China—where Tesla has two major factories—have similarly plummeted, falling by 49 percent in February.

On Monday, the automaker’s stock had its worst day since 2020, as its Musk-induced problems coincided with historic market volatility under Trump’s new tariff plans and further instability caused by the Musk-induced mass layoffs across government.

In a Truth Social post Monday, Trump claimed that the boycott was unlawful, writing that “radical left lunatics” were “illegally and collusively” attacking the company.

Fact check: Boycotts are not illegal and are protected by the First Amendment in the Constitution. The Supreme Court affirmed Americans’ rights to protest private businesses in a landmark 1982 case, NAACP v. Claiborne Hardware Co.

But U.S. regulations do prohibit federal employees from using their public office to benefit themselves, their friends, families, or affiliates “for the endorsement of any product, service or enterprise.”

Still, it’s not the first time that Trump has used the prestige of the Oval Office to push product. In the midst of the pandemic, the president and his daughter Ivanka used their federal platform to shill beans for Goya, amid nationwide calls to boycott the company after its CEO said the country was “blessed” to have Trump as its leader. The stunt came during a push by the Trumps to increase the president’s appeal with Latino voters ahead of the 2020 election.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid
/

Trump Orders Education Department Employees to Clear Out ASAP

This sure looks like the beginning of Trump’s war on the Education Department.

Department of Education headquartrers in Wahington, D.C.
AUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Staff at the Department of Education have been told to leave the agency’s headquarters by 6 p.m. Tuesday and that all department offices across the country will be closed Wednesday, with no reason or justification except “security reasons.”

CBS News reports that an email was sent to department staff Tuesday from James Hairfield of the Office of Security, Facilities, and Logistics telling them to bring their laptops home, with staff approved for telework told to work remotely on Wednesday.

“Employees will not be permitted in any ED facility on Wednesday, March 12th, for any reason,” the email stated, stating that offices would reopen on Thursday, “at which time in-person presence will resume.”

X screenshot Sara Cook @saraecook: NEW: Dept of Education staff received a notice telling them to leave the building by 6pm today, and that all ED offices in DC as well as regional offices will be closed tomorrow, per an email obtained by @CBSNews . No reason was given for the closures. (screenshot of email)

The move raises questions, considering both the vague reasoning and ongoing events at the U.S. Agency for International Development, which, like the Education Department, has been targeted by the Trump administration to be shut down permanently. USAID employees were ordered Tuesday to destroy classified and personnel documents, in a likely violation of federal law.

Could similar steps be taken at the Education Department? “Security reasons” is vague enough to mean anything. Under the Trump administration, Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency has conducted all kinds of legally questionable moves in government offices, from setting up commercial servers to even setting up living spaces with expensive sleeping pods. This time, however, they’re targeting a full-fledged department—and closing it will be a tall order for Musk and Trump.

More on Trump’s assault on the federal government:
USAID Ordered to Shred or Burn Classified Documents in Alarming Move
