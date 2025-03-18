John Roberts Warns Trump After His Call to Impeach Judges
The Supreme Court’s chief justice issued a rare public statement.
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is suddenly bristling at Donald Trump’s threats against federal judges.
In a rare public statement on Tuesday, Roberts said, “For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision. The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose.”
Roberts was likely referencing Trump, Elon Musk, and other right-wing personalities who have threatened judges ruling against the administration. It seems to be an about-face from the Supreme Court’s rulings expanding presidential authority, which Roberts has voted in support of as one of the court’s six conservatives. Roberts, along with that conservative majority, voted to give the presidency near-total immunity in July in a ruling concerning federal charges against Trump.
In a Truth Social post Tuesday, Trump called U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg, who blocked Trump’s use of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to justify deportation flights, “a troublemaker and agitator who was sadly appointed by Barack Hussein Obama.”
“This judge, like many of the Crooked Judges’ I am forced to appear before, should be IMPEACHED!!! WE DON’T WANT VICIOUS, VIOLENT, AND DEMENTED CRIMINALS, MANY OF THEM DERANGED MURDERERS, IN OUR COUNTRY. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” Trump’s post concluded.
It’s not the first time Trump has threatened a judge as president. Last month, he said that a judge temporarily blocking his cuts to biomedical research at the National Institutes of Health was “a very serious violation,” saying that “maybe we have to look at the judges.”
Vice President JD Vance has also criticized judicial checks on the Trump presidency, claiming that “[j]udges aren’t allowed to control the executive’s legitimate power.”
Roberts may suddenly be realizing that all of these right-wing attacks on judges not only undermine judicial authority in the U.S., but also amount to a constitutional crisis. But he, and the rest of the Supreme Court’s conservatives bear responsibility for protecting Trump from legal action, allowing him to be elected a second time with increased, nearly unchecked power.
This story has been updated.