Schumer Has Infuriating Answer After Completely Caving to Trump

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer provided a limp defense Tuesday for why he should keep his seat despite receiving immense backlash from his own party after he voted in support of the Republicans’ destructive budget bill last week.

Not only did Schumer vote in support of the legislation, which all but one House Democrat had not deigned to endorse, he instructed other members of his party to do so as well. In the end, nine Democratic senators lent their imprimatur to the bill.