Schumer Has Infuriating Answer After Completely Caving to Trump
Senator Chuck Schumer offered a ridiculous defense for his cowardice.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer provided a limp defense Tuesday for why he should keep his seat despite receiving immense backlash from his own party after he voted in support of the Republicans’ destructive budget bill last week.
Not only did Schumer vote in support of the legislation, which all but one House Democrat had not deigned to endorse, he instructed other members of his party to do so as well. In the end, nine Democratic senators lent their imprimatur to the bill.
Schumer’s support for a bill that will allow Donald Trump to keep steering the government until September has elicited strong outrage from Democratic lawmakers and voters alike, who began sounding calls for him to be replaced.
During an appearance on CBS Tuesday, Schumer was asked what he would say to voters who were demanding he depart his seat, and his response was simple.… Perhaps too simple.
“I am the best leader for the Senate,” Schumer said.
“I am the best at winning Senate seats,” he added, pointing to the results of the 2020 elections at the end of Trump’s first disastrous term, when Democrats won four Senate seats and only lost one.
Unfortunately for Schumer, the goodwill from that success has since waned. It’s 2025, and in the last election, his party didn’t just lose four seats in the Senate—they also lost the White House.
Still, Schumer insisted that he was not going anywhere. “We’re moving forward, Hakeem and I have a plan,” he said, referring to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.
“There is a real contrast between the parties. The Republican Party, now particularly in office, is the party of rich oligarchs who wanna really screw every average American so they can get tax cuts for the rich,” Schumer said, before outlining his plan for a “Day of Action on Medicaid” Tuesday that involved Democrats going to Medicaid centers and telling people about all they stood to lose from Trump’s cuts.
Schumer insisted that if Democrats simply kept up the “relentless fighting,” Trump’s popularity and “effectiveness” would decline.
But while Schumer’s version of “relentless fighting” seemed to involve Democrats doing direct outreach to voters, the disgraced lawmaker recently postponed his book tour citing concerns about his security amid the ongoing backlash to his lackluster leadership.