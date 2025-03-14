These Democrats Voted for the GOP Spending Bill

The Senate advanced the House GOP spending bill Friday with some help from across the aisle. Nine Democrats, plus an independent who caucuses with Democrats, joined Republicans in passing the continuing resolution, which will extend government funding until September 30. Those senators were Dick Durbin (IL), Brian Schatz (HI), Catherine Cortez Masto (NV), John Fetterman (PA), Gary Peters (MI), Angus King (ME), Maggie Hassan (NH), Kirsten Gillibrand (NY), Jeanne Shaheen (NH), and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (NY).

The upper chamber needed 60 votes to pass the measure, requiring the assistance of at least seven Democratic lawmakers to join the Republican effort. The looming alternative was a government shutdown that a coalition of Democrats believed could pressure Republicans to further negotiate down the bill. The shutdown would have begun as soon as Saturday morning, and would have reduced federal services, furloughed thousands of “non-essential” government workers, and potentially paused pay for thousands of “essential” federal employees until the budget was resolved.