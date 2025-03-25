CIA Director Flails When Asked Who Added a Reporter to the Group Chat
John Ratcliffe fell apart when asked in a Senate hearing why the America’s CIA director couldn’t spot a reporter in his text messages.
Senator Michael Bennet and CIA Director John Ratcliffe got into an intense back-and-forth over how exactly the editor in chief of The Atlantic got added to a Signal chat in which top defense leaders were debating an attack on the Houthis in Yemen.
“Please answer the question, don’t … insult the intelligence of the American people,” Bennet said at a Senate hearing on security threats on Tuesday. “Did [Goldberg] invite himself to the Signal thread?”
“I don’t know how he was invited, but clearly—” Ratcliffe said before being interrupted.
“Clearly it was?” Bennet said. “Finish your sentence please.”
“Clearly he was added to the Signal group, your question is—”
“So you don’t know that the president’s national security adviser invited [Goldberg] to join the Signal thread? Everybody in America knows that. Does the CIA director not know that?”
“I’ve seen conflicting reports about who added the reporter to the Signal messaging group,” Ratfcliffe waffled.
“You think that it’s perfectly appropriate that there was a reporter added—especially one that the secretary of defense says is ‘deceitful, highly discredited, a so-called journalist who’s made a profession of peddling hoaxes over and over again’—is your testimony that it was appropriate that he was added to this Signal thread?”
“No, of course not,” Ratcliffe replied.
“Why did you not—”
“Now hold on Senator, you are mischaracterizing my testimony—”
“You answered the question, let me ask you. When he was added to the thread—you’re the CIA director! Why didn’t you call out that he was present on the Signal thread?”
“I don’t know if you use Signal messaging app—”
“I do! Not for classified information. Not for targeting.”
“Well neither do, I, Senator, neither do I, Senator.”
“Well that’s what your testimony is today!”
“It absolutely is not, Senator, were you not listening at the beginning when I said that I was using it as permitted, and it is permissible to use.”
Ratcliffe went on to insist that the contents of the Signal were not classified—which is hard to believe given the country’s leaders were discussing attack plans on a privately owned third-party messaging app that is not approved for defense officials to use. But apparently this is the story the Trump administration is going with.