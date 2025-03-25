Green Card Holder Hunted by ICE Sues to Stop Her Deportation
Columbia University student Yunseo Chung is being targeted after participating in a pro-Palestine protest.
A U.S. permanent resident and Columbia University student is suing the Trump administration over its attempts to deport her for participating in pro-Palestinian protests at the institution.
Yunseo Chung, 21, has lived in the U.S. since her family moved from South Korea at the age of 7, and her lawsuit not only seeks to stop deportation efforts from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, but also to stop the “pattern and practice of targeting individuals associated with protests for Palestinian rights for immigration enforcement.”
Chung is a model student, maintaining a 3.99 grade point average and making it onto the dean’s list every semester. She is also part of the Columbia Undergraduate Law Review. But that’s not enough for the Trump administration, which is targeting noncitizen students who support Palestinian human rights, including Mahmoud Khalil, Ranjani Srinivasan, Momodou Taal, and Badar Khan Suri.
The lawsuit names President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, ICE acting Director Todd M. Lyons, and New York ICE acting Field Office Director William P. Joyce. It states that the administration’s policy appears to be to “retaliate against and punish noncitizens, including Ms. Chung, for their actual or perceived advocacy for Palestinian rights.”
Earlier this month, Chung was involved in a sit-in at the university to protest “excessive punishments meted out by the Columbia administration,” and was arrested by the New York Police Department and given a desk appearance ticket for “obstruction of government administration.” Since then, Columbia has put her on “interim suspension due to the arrest and restricted her campus access.”
On March 8, an ICE official signed an administrative arrest warrant and has been looking for Chung ever since, going to her parents’ house and searching two residences at Columbia, including her dorm. On March 10, ICE told Chung’s attorneys that her permanent residence status was being “revoked.”
A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told CNN that Chung “is being sought for removal proceedings under the immigration laws.”
“Yunseo Chung has engaged in concerning conduct, including when she was arrested by NYPD during a pro-Hamas protest at Barnard College,” the spokesperson said. “Chung will have an opportunity to present her case before an immigration judge.”
Chung’s attorneys say in their lawsuit that the Trump administration’s actions are unconstitutional. It’s also interesting that Chung is getting the opportunity to present her case before a judge, when Khalil, a fellow permanent resident, was sent from New York to a detention facility in Louisiana before he could even be charged or speak to his counsel.
“The government’s actions are an unprecedented and unjustifiable assault on First Amendment and other rights, one that cannot stand basic legal scrutiny. Simply put, immigration enforcement—here, immigration detention and threatened deportation—may not be used as a tool to punish noncitizen speakers who express political views disfavored by the current administration,” the lawsuit states.