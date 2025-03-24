Greenland Slams Usha Vance’s Planned Visit as Trump Continues Threats
Greenland’s leaders aren’t happy about the visit from the second lady.
Greenland and Denmark are not happy with second lady Usha Vance’s planned visit to the island, with Greenlandic Prime Minister Múte Egede calling the move “highly aggressive.”
Vance is traveling to the island on Thursday with Donald Trump’s national security adviser Mike Waltz, as well as Energy Secretary Chris Wright, ostensibly to watch the territory’s national dogsled race and “celebrate Greenlandic culture and unity.” Waltz and Wright also plan to visit the Pituffik space base, a U.S. military facility in northern Greenland.
Egede said that his government, which is serving in a caretaker role since his party was defeated in elections earlier this month, would not meet with the U.S. delegation, criticizing Waltz’s presence. Trump has said repeatedly that he wants the U.S. to annex the island for “national security” reasons.
“What is the national security adviser doing in Greenland? The only purpose is to demonstrate power over us,” Egede told the Greenland newspaper Sermitsiaq on Sunday. “His mere presence in Greenland will no doubt fuel American belief in Trump’s mission—and the pressure will increase.”
“Until recently, we could trust the Americans, who were our allies and friends, and with whom we enjoyed working closely,” Egede added in the newspaper. “But that time is over.”
Egede’s party, the Inuit Ataqatigiit, favors rapid independence from Denmark and closer ties with the U.S., but lost the territory’s election nearly two weeks ago to the center-right Demokraatit Party, which seeks a slower path to independence. The latter party also criticized the visit, saying that it “once again shows a lack of respect for the Greenlandic people.”
Trump has floated sending more U.S. troops to the island and even getting NATO involved. He’s also drawn up military plans to retake the Panama Canal and keeps blathering about making Canada the “fifty-first state.” His tough talk has alarmed people in all three places, who are allies of the U.S., and is worsening the country’s image around the world.