Top Social Security Official Quits Amid Showdown With Elon Musk’s DOGE
Elon Musk wants to get his hands on the sensitive personal data of millions of Americans.
A top official at the Social Security Administration decided she would rather quit than hand over the personal information of millions of people to Elon Musk and DOGE, according to The New York Times.
Acting Social Security Commissioner Michelle King resigned Sunday after Musk’s crew was looking to access a repository full of personal information, like financial information and employment history, on millions of Americans.
“S.S.A. has comprehensive medical records of people who have applied for disability benefits,” Social Security Works President Nancy Altman told the Times. “It has our bank information, our earnings records, the names and ages of our children, and much more.”
“If there is an evil intent to punish perceived enemies, someone could erase your earnings record, making it impossible to collect the Social Security and Medicare benefits you have earned,” she warned to the Associated Press.
It is unknown whether or not Musk and DOGE ended up accessing the information anyway.
King, one of many federal officials who’ve decided to call it quits as DOGE and Musk bulldoze their agencies, was replaced by pro-Musk official Leland Dudek, a career official who has been overseeing the agency’s anti-fraud office. Technology executive Frank Bisignano is Trump’s nominee to head the entire agency. He is not yet confirmed.