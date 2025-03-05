Trump Press Secretary Lashes Out at Reporter in Bizarre Tariff Defense

“There’s been more than a 2,000 percent increase in illegal fentanyl seizure at the northern border. Why? Because Canada is allowing that fentanyl to come to the United States,” Leavitt said.

She added that the president sought “repercussions” for the deaths of American citizens who died of fentanyl overdoses.

“But Karoline, respectfully, it’s just 43 pounds that were found last year—that’s less than a carry-on suitcase,” said NBC News’s senior White House correspondent Gabe Gutierrez. “Is that a lot of fentanyl compared to, say, Mexico? The vast majority of the fentanyl is brought in through Mexico, not Canada. So what else does Canada need to do?”