Trump Press Secretary Lashes Out at Reporter in Bizarre Tariff Defense
Karoline Leavitt snapped at a reporter who dared question Donald Trump’s decisions.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt threw a tantrum Wednesday, as she floundered trying to explain Donald Trump’s tariffs.
During a press conference, Leavitt attempted to use the issue of fentanyl smuggling over America’s northern border to justify the president’s 25 percent tariffs on Canadian goods, but her explanation quickly fell apart.
“There’s been more than a 2,000 percent increase in illegal fentanyl seizure at the northern border. Why? Because Canada is allowing that fentanyl to come to the United States,” Leavitt said.
She added that the president sought “repercussions” for the deaths of American citizens who died of fentanyl overdoses.
“But Karoline, respectfully, it’s just 43 pounds that were found last year—that’s less than a carry-on suitcase,” said NBC News’s senior White House correspondent Gabe Gutierrez. “Is that a lot of fentanyl compared to, say, Mexico? The vast majority of the fentanyl is brought in through Mexico, not Canada. So what else does Canada need to do?”
In 2024, a total of 43 pounds of fentanyl were seized at the northern border, while a whopping 21,100 pounds were seized over the southern border, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. By comparison, only two pounds of fentanyl were seized at the northern border in 2023, the 2,000 percent increase to which Leavitt referred.
While technically both Gutierrez and Leavitt were right, the president’s propagandist appeared to become agitated when confronted with the actual numbers behind her supposedly frightening statistic.
“Well, I just told you, last year alone there was a 2,000 percent increase in illegal fentanyl—” Leavitt said.
“But it’s only 43 pounds, Karoline—” Gutierrez interjected.
“You’re asking me for what the president’s justification is for these tariffs. It’s not up to you. You’re not the president, Gabe!” Leavitt snapped.
“And frankly, I think it’s a little bit disrespect-ul [sic] to the families in this country that have lost loved ones at the hands of this deadly poison,” Leavitt continued.
Not only did Trump’s chief communicator fail to offer a plausible explanation for why the U.S. needs to levy steep tariffs against its neighbors to the north, but earlier this week she failed to explain why exactly the tariffs would be good for Americans, merely citing “facts” without offering actual evidence.
On Wednesday, the Trump administration granted a one-month exception to U.S. automobile companies from the 25 percent tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada after speaking with CEOs of Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis. Leavitt read a statement from Trump claiming to have told the auto executives to relocate their production to the U.S.