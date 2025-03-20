Judge Kicks DOGE Out of Social Security in Huge Blow to Elon Musk
Musk has been working to gut the Social Security Administration.
A federal judge blocked Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency from accessing the Social Security Administration Thursday.
The order, issued by District Judge Ellen Lipton Hollander, prevents DOGE from accessing personally identifiable information, installing “any software” on SSA systems or devices, and accessing or disclosing SSA computer code.
The decision further demanded that Musk and his accomplices delete any sensitive SSA-related information currently in their possession.
Some of that information included Social Security numbers, medical records, mental health records, medical provider information, employer and employee payment records, employee earnings, addresses, bank records, and tax information.
In a memorandum opinion, Hollander said that DOGE had failed to provide its staffers with the proper training to sensitively navigate such systems, and that the government was instead “hitting a fly with a sledgehammer” in its pursuit to “modernize the system and uncover fraud.” She further accused the government of failing to provide “even a single reason” why DOGE needed “unbridled access” to the agency’s records.
“The DOGE Team is essentially engaged in a fishing expedition at SSA, in search of a fraud epidemic, based on little more than suspicion,” Hollander wrote. “It has launched a search for the proverbial needle in the haystack, without any concrete knowledge that the needle is actually in the haystack.”
This story has been updated.