Trump Hit With Brutal Double Whammy of Lawsuits in an Hour

The orders targeting WilmerHale and Jenner & Block claimed that the firms had engaged in “obvious partisan representations” and so-called discrimination “against its employees based on race and other categories prohibited by civil rights laws, including through the use of race-based ‘targets,’” meaning they used DEI hiring practices.

The president threatened to suspend security clearances held by firm members, stop all federal contracts, and bar federal employees from engaging with firm members.

Trump claimed that the firms had committed wrongdoing by simply taking up cases that went against his policy agenda. He alleged that WilmerHale wrongfully defended clients in cases involving race and elections, and that Jenner & Block had supported “attacks against women and children based on a refusal to accept the biological reality of sex.” He alleged that both firms had backed “the obstruction of efforts to prevent illegal aliens from committing horrific crimes and trafficking deadly drugs within our borders,” likely meaning they simply defended clients in immigration cases. Of course, none of this is actually legally wrong, it just presents obstacles to Trump’s agenda.