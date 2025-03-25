Trump’s Border Czar Makes Shocking Confession on Scope of ICE Arrests

“Tom, will you share information with the mayor on those arrested?” the host asked Homan.

“We never hide anything. I can tell you that their city’s safer.… It’s safer now because [of the] actions of ICE.… We arrested 370 illegal aliens in Boston and the surrounding counties, not just Boston,” Homan said. “Majority of them were criminals. We had, you know, numerous collateral arrests. And I’ve said it before on this show and I’ll keep sayin’ it: Collateral arrests are gon’ be … people who aren’t criminals that are found when we’re lookin’ for the criminal are gonna be taken into custody.”

This is a significant admission that tracks well with the administration’s recent detainments: indiscriminate kidnappings and extraditions of hundreds of Latino men on shaky allegations of gang tattoos. Trump always knew his massive criminal deportation crackdown promises were overambitious, so he’s drawing innocent people into the crossfire as he alleges all of ICE’s targets are rapists and terrorists—unsubstantiated claims that none of the detainees can defend because they won’t get a day in court.