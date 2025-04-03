Surprise, Surprise: Trump Left Key Country Off His Tariff List

This wasn’t the first time that a judge challenged El Salvador as a destination for deportees. In a filing late last month, Judge James Boasberg said that by sending the prisoners to CECOT, the Trump administration had likely violated the Foreign Affairs Reform and Restructuring Act of 1998, which states that “it shall be the policy of the United States not to expel … any person to a country in which there are substantial grounds for believing the person would be in danger of being subjected to torture.”

The government admitted Monday that it had wrongly deported one Salvadoran national to El Salvador as a result of an “administrative error.” ICE was aware that a judge had previously ruled that the man could not be removed there for concerns that he’d be targeted by gang violence, but his name was mistakenly included as an alternate on a manifest for removal. A judge ruled that there would be no way to rescue the man from CECOT, as he was no longer in U.S. custody.