Trump Announces Wild Breakdown of Tariffs on Closest Allies
Donald Trump is imposing a different set of tariffs on each country. And they’re all extreme.
President Trump pulled out a chart to help illustrate his aggressive, country-specific tariff plans during his “Liberation Day” speech on Wednesday.
“We’re gonna be charging a discounted reciprocal tariff of 34 percent [on China],” Trump said, holding up the large black, blue, and yellow chart that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick dutifully brought to him onstage. “In other words, they charge us, we charge them. We charge them less, so how can anybody be upset? They will be, because we never charge anybody anything. But now we’re gonna charge.”
Trump confirmed there will be 25 percent tariffs on all car imports, in addition to the specific tariffs he plans to levy against each of our trading partners on the grounds that they’ve been “ripping us off.”
The chart notes plans for tariffs on a list of countries including:
- 34 percent tariffs on China
- 20 percent tariffs on the European Union
- 49 percent tariffs on Cambodia
- 37 percent tariffs on Bangladesh
- 44 percent tariffs on Sri Lanka
- 46 percent tariffs on Vietnam
The tariffs will affect more than 100 U.S. trading partners, but Canada and Mexico are conspicuously left off the list. Many of the targeted countries are some of the poorest in the world.
“We’re going to build our future with American hands, with American heart, with American steel, and we’re gonna build it with American pride like we used to,” Trump said later in his speech.
These tariffs—intended to revitalize domestic manufacturing—have shocked the market and will likely make multiple goods much more expensive for those American manufacturers, and for consumers.
This story has been updated.