Edith Olmsted
/

Trump’s Deportations Hit Major Snag as Judge Orders Man Released

Donald Trump’s mass deportations continue to be a disaster.

An ICE officer stands outside a building
Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg/Getty Images

A judge has ordered the Trump administration to release a man whom it wrongly detained and planned to deport to El Salvador.

In a brief one-page filing overnight Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera ordered that the government not only release Adrian Gil Rojas but that it buy him a ticket from Brownsville, Texas, back to New York.

“The Court holds that the Petitioner is a Venezuelan national with a valid Temporary Protected Status and was wrongfully detained,” Olvera wrote.

“The Court further holds that Respondents produced no evidence that Petitioner is a danger to the public,” he added.

The government had argued that it should be allowed to detain and deport Gil Rojas because his TPS was set to expire on April 2, but his lawyer insisted that he was in the process of reopening his immigration case and that there was reason to believe that the Trump administration’s efforts to repeal TPS would fail.

The lawyer was right: On Monday, a San Francisco judge blocked the government from revoking the protected status of about 350,000 Venezuelans. Judge Edward Chen slammed Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem for making “sweeping negative generalizations about Venezuelan TPS beneficiaries.”

“Acting on the basis of a negative group stereotype and generalizing such stereotype to the entire group is the classic example of racism,” Chen said in his order.

Gil Rojas, who said that he was arrested in New York last month, had been one of dozens of Venezuelan nationals detained by ICE who were sneakily moved closer and closer to an airfield in Harlingen, Texas, where the government staged a mass deportation to a notorious torture prison in El Salvador.

On March 14, the plane that was supposed to take Gil Rojas suffered a mechanical issue and was rescheduled for the following day, giving his lawyer enough time to get Olvera to issue an order blocking his immediate removal. Gil Rojas was spared, unlike the dozens of others for whom due process was suspended under Donald Trump’s invocation of the Alien Enemies Act, a wartime law he has reappropriated to aid in his mass deportation efforts.

Olvera said that when Gil Rojas was returned to New York, he should be released on his own recognizance, and recommended that he wear an ankle monitor while his immigration case was pending.

Earlier this week, the Trump administration admitted that it had wrongly deported Kilmer Armado Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran national who had been granted protected status from being sent back to El Salvador. The government blamed an “administrative error,” and a judge ruled that the man could not be returned to the U.S. because the court lacked jurisdiction now that he was out of U.S. custody.

Evidence that the government expedited the deportation of individuals who, as Olvera put it, were not a “danger to the public” only continues to mount. The government revealed that it had heavily relied on the tattoos to identify members of Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan gang the U.S. government has deemed a terrorist group, for deportation. But experts on the gang say that there are no tattoos that signify TdA affiliation.

Malcolm Ferguson
/

Egg Prices Are About to Get Even Higher

The Trump administration brought prices down by importing millions of eggs. Officials can’t answer simple questions about whether those eggs will be subject to substantial tariffs.

A sign at a Target store indicates that customers can only by a limited number of eggs due to high demand.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
An egg display at a New York Target on April 2

When Democrats attacked the Trump administration for the gargantuan price of eggs, the administration responded by importing vast quantities from Turkey and South Korea—two countries that were hit hard by the tariffs imposed on Wednesday. 

When asked about the issue, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins had no definitive answer on whether those imported eggs would be tariffed, reinforcing the multiple contradictions at the center of Trump’s isolationist trade war in the process. 

“President Trump yesterday gave you much praise talking about the job you’ve done in the last month and a half. I wanna talk about what you’ve done with eggs,” Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo asked Rollins on Thursday. “National egg prices have declined 9 percent from last week, now averaging $3 a dozen, according to the USDA. Secretary … are eggs gonna be tariffed?” 

“Well, so, yeah let’s pivot to eggs.… Listen, we rolled out a very bold plan about a month ago.… Obviously it’s his vision we’re effectuating. The market reacted very favorably to it, [it] included some short-term imports but also included helping our poultry farmers in America,” Rollins answered, avoiding the question. “So as we repopulate our chicken farms and our egg-laying farms, I think we’ll see the price coming down even more.… Only good news on the egg front, and hopefully it will hold.”

“So where are the eggs coming from that you’re importing?” Bartiromo asked. 

“Well, we’re importing from Turkey, we’re importing from South Korea, to a few other countries right now,” Rollins responded. “But again, at the end of the day. once our farms are repopulated … then we’ll go back to pretty much using all American-lain eggs.”

“So then that means that eggs will be tariffed, if you’re taking them from Turkey, right? That’s part of the tariff plan,” Bartiromo pushed. There will be a 10 percent tariff on Turkey, according to Trump’s “Liberation Day” announcement.  

“Well, yes, all to be determined,” Rollins replied, refusing to commit. ‘We’re all at negotiations, but yes, that’s a possibility.” 

Lower grocery prices—and lower prices in general—were a central theme of Trump’s campaign. Trump himself riffed on it at his “Liberation Day” announcement. But the new tariffs go directly against those promises, and even his inner circle are struggling to find a way to explain themselves.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Fired Federal Workers Were Told to Contact Dead Woman to Complain

Yet another example of the Trump administration’s incompetence and cruelty.

A window displays the Health and Human Services Department logo
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Got a problem with the Trump administration? Good luck.

Recently laid-off employees from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services were told to contact Anita Pinder, the former director at the agency’s Office of Equal Opportunity and Civil Rights, with any complaints. A notice informed severed workers that they had 45 calendar days to contact Pinder following their termination date, listing Pinder’s name, email, and phone number.

But those who knew Pinder said the directive came as a “gut punch,” according to The Washington Post, since Pinder died last year.

“They couldn’t have run it past the people at CMS that were at the funeral and knew she died,” Karen Shields, one of Pinder’s former co-workers, told the Post. “This is a lack of communication. There is just a better way to do this.”

Shields told the newspaper that it “pained” her to see Pinder’s name used in the reduction-in-force notices.

“She would have been someone, even though her job would have been on the chopping block, she would have helped,” Shields said.

The negligent error is just one recent instance in which the “shock and awe” of the Trump administration’s federal makeover has resulted in dud details and mass confusion.

At the Food and Drug Administration, fired staffers were instructed to contact an Office of Equal Employment Opportunity employee that had left the agency more than a month ago, the Post reported.

So far, the Trump administration—directed by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency—has fired more than 100,000 federal employees. But tens of thousands more government jobs are expected to be on the chopping block as Trump pursues a second round of “voluntary” buyouts.

More than 10,000 jobs are expected to be cut at the Department of Health and Human Services, which encompasses the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has proposed downsizing the agency’s 82,000-person workforce by nearly a quarter.

Hafiz Rashid
/

Poll: Americans Are Terrified About Social Security

As Donald Trump destroys the economy, anxiety about the future of Social Security is higher than it has been at any point since the Great Recession.

Elon Musk holds open his jacket to reveal his shirt says "DOGE"
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
Elon Musk in March

A new Gallup poll shows that Americans are much more worried about Social Security and the economy.

The poll, which measured opinions from March 3 to March 16, said that concern about the Social Security system is at a 15-year high, with 52 percent of Americans worried about it a “great deal.” Also ranking high were the economy at 60 percent, health care costs at 59 percent, and inflation at 56 percent.

The worries reflect the Trump administration’s actions over the past few months, with cuts made to the Social Security Administration and the whiplash over the president’s bizarre tariff decisions. Those fears may get worse, as Trump went ahead with instituting aggressive tariffs against countries across the world on Wednesday, calling it “Liberation Day.” Meanwhile, Elon Musk, who is overseeing much of the administration’s policy, has called Social Security “the biggest Ponzi scheme of all time.”

Markets have already plummeted Thursday, and criticism of the tariffs have even come within the Republican Party. Cuts to the Social Security Administration threaten to cause interruptions to benefits for 73 million retired workers, their survivors, and poor and disabled Americans. Last month, Martin O’Malley, who headed the SSA under President Biden, warned that the cuts could result in the agency missing payments for the first time in its 80-year history.

It’s no surprise that the last time worries about Social Security were this high, the country was in the midst of a recession brought about by the financial crisis of 2008. The difference between now and then is that these worries are brought about by self-inflicted crises. Neither the SSA or the economy were in trouble prior to Trump’s inauguration. If the president continues on its current course, these worries could evolve into full-blown panic over losing Social Security and an even worse recession.

Malcolm Ferguson
/

The Trump Administration is Gaslighting Us About the Tariff Apocalypse

Administration officials keep insisting that everything is fine, even as the economy lurches off a cliff.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt talks to reporters outside the White House
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt

The Trump administration is urging nervous voters to “trust” it in response to the impending economic fallout from the President’s tariffs on virtually all foreign imports.

“To anyone on Wall Street this morning I would say trust in President Trump,” press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on CNN Thursday morning. “This is a president who is doubling down on his proven economic formula from his first time. We saw a wages increase, we saw inflation come down. We had a Trump energy boom, we had the largest tax cuts in history, and that’s exactly what the president intends to do.… The United States of America is no longer going to be cheated by foreign nations around the world.”

The trade war that the president announced on Wednesday as “Liberation Day” has already tanked the stock market. The country is lurching into a recession, and there is little indication that things will improve anytime soon. Indeed, the tariffs announced on Wednesday are little more than a spiteful policy intended to stick it to friend and foe alike, ostensibly for the purpose of reinvigorating American manufacturing. This is virtually impossible, as these aggressive reciprocal tariffs will most certainly drive up prices for manufacturers and consumers across the country. But the administration would rather have you believe that the economic impact won’t be that bad, or even noticeable.

“What can you tell the American people that—they just can’t afford an extra $3 here and there—about the government making up the difference from them?” Lawrence Jones asked Vice President JD Vance on Thursday morning. “Will costs go up at some point, will this just be temporary? Are we talkin’ three months or six months?”

“We know a lot of Americans are worried. So we are working very hard to bring prices down,” Vance said. “What I ask folks to appreciate here is that we are not gonna fix things overnight.… We know people are struggling, we’re fighting as quickly as we can to fix what was left to us. But it’s not gonna happen immediately. But we really do believe that if we pursue the right deregulation, we pursue those energy cost-reducing policies, yes people are gonna see it in their pocketbook, they’re also gonna benefit from the fact that foreign countries can’t take advantage of us anymore, that means their jobs are gonna be more secure.”

Neither Vance nor Leavitt actually explain how actions like hitting China with a 34 percent tariff will bring prices down for the everyday American, or how this country will be a self-sufficient producer in just a few years. This backtracking and gaslighting is a far cry from Trump’s promise to “immediately bring prices down, starting on day one.”

Edith Olmsted
/

Trump Left a Key Country Out of His Extreme Tariffs

Donald Trump has levied tariffs on nearly the entire world—except for a select few countries.

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump smile and sit next to each other
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

In the scores of countries hit by Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs announced Wednesday, one was mysteriously—but not surprisingly—absent: Russia.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Axios Wednesday that Moscow had been spared from Trump’s tariffs because U.S. sanctions already “preclude any meaningful trade.”

Similarly, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News that it wasn’t necessary to place tariffs on Russia because after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, trade between the U.S. and Russia had effectively dried up.

But the claim that the U.S. doesn’t trade with Russia isn’t remotely true. In 2024, the U.S. imported $3 billion worth of goods from Russia, which was down from $4.6 billion the year before.

While this number may be small in comparison to key trading partners such as Canada, which imported a whopping $412.7 billion worth of American goods in 2024, it is still significantly more trade than with other countries that Trump levied steep tariffs against.

For example, Saint Pierre et Miquelon, a small French island territory off the coast of Canada, was hit with a whopping 50 percent tariff on imports to the U.S. The island, which has a population of roughly 5,000 people, imported only $100,000 worth of U.S. goods in 2024 and exported roughly $3.4 million worth of goods back.

If that’s not low enough, Trump even listed several uninhabited islands as receiving a 10 percent tariff on imports to the United States: Heard Island and the McDonald Islands, an Australian territory that is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site for its “complete absence of alien plants and animals, as well as human impact.”

Clearly, a lack of trade was not an actual consideration in the Trump administration’s decision to levy tariffs, though Leavitt claimed that existing sanctions were also why Cuba, Belarus, and North Korea were not included on the list.

With Leavitt’s excuse falling flat, it seems increasingly likely that Trump has attempted to carve out a back door for Russian President Vladimir Putin to continue to do business with the U.S. as it makes an economic enemy out of every other country in the world.

Canada and Mexico were also absent from the list because Trump had already hit them with 25 percent tariffs on all U.S. imports, according to Leavitt.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Here’s How Trump Calculated His Tariffs—and It’s Ridiculous

The math just isn’t mathing.

Donald Trump holds up a chart showing tariff rates for different countries during a White House Rose Garden press conference
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post/Getty Images

The Trump administration seems to have destroyed global economies overnight while misunderstanding basic economics.

In the wake of Donald Trump’s tariff announcement Wednesday, former New Yorker financial writer James Surowiecki pointed out that a column on Trump’s tariff sheet labeled “tariffs charged to the U.S.A.” was likely founded on bad math.

“They didn’t actually calculate tariff rates + non-tariff barriers, as they say they did. Instead, for every country, they just took our trade deficit with that country and divided it by the country’s exports to us,” Surowiecki argued. “So we have a $17.9 billion trade deficit with Indonesia. Its exports to us are $28 billion. $17.9/$28 = 64 percent, which Trump claims is the tariff rate Indonesia charges us.”

“What extraordinary nonsense this is,” he added.

That would mean that the Trump administration imposed earth-shattering tariff hikes on the rest of the world without looking at the whole picture. Mainly, that the administration calculated the tariffs charged by other countries by only looking at goods provided, rather than the combined value of goods and services—something that “most economists seem to think is an odd way to calculate tariffs,” according to BBC Verify’s Shayan Sardarizadeh.

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot

The White House initially refuted the tariff theory. White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai posted on X that “we literally calculated tariff and non tariff barriers.” But in an attempt to prove his point, Desai grabbed a formula from the US Treasury website that actually proved Surowiecki’s.

Sardarizadeh broke it down. “∆τᵢ = (x-m) / (ε x φ x m),” he shared. “The formula includes ‘x’ for exports and ‘m’ for imports.”

“But it also has ‘ε’ for ‘price elasticity of import demand’, set at 4 by the Treasury; multiplied by ‘φ’ for ‘elasticity of import prices’, set at 0.25 by the Treasury, which means they basically cancel out each other as 4 x 0.25 = 1,” Sardarizadeh continued. “So, in effect, all you’re left with in the formula is exports - imports / imports, which is what X users and journalists had accurately pointed out all along.”

But the administration’s bad math only matters so much to the tariff-heavy agenda. Even in countries where the trade deficit was less than 10 percent, or even in countries where there was a surplus, Trump still tacked on a 10 percent tariff.

Edith Olmsted
/

Stable Genius Trump Just Put Tariffs on a U.S. Military Base

Donald Trump imposed tariffs on an island inhabited only by American soldiers.

Donald Trump presses his lips together during a press conference in the White House Rose Garden
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Donald Trump announced a range of tariffs on nearly every country in the world—including, inexplicably, some practically uninhabited islands, one of which is home to a U.S. military base.

The British Indian Ocean Territory, a small cluster of islands in the South Indian Ocean, was hit with 10 percent tariffs on U.S. imports from the Trump administration Wednesday as part of its Liberation Day announcement.

The islands are mostly uninhabited, save for approximately 3,000 U.S. and U.K. military personnel who are stationed at a joint Navy Support Facility on the island Diego Garcia. Trump’s tariffs would mostly affect the service members there. Another roughly 1,200 people live on the country’s Chagos Archipelago.

As one might expect from the name, the territory is owned by the United Kingdom, which Trump hit with a 10 percent tariff, relatively low compared to other countries.

Trump also announced 10 percent tariffs on the Heard Island and McDonald Islands, an uninhabited Australian territory that was listed as a Unesco World Heritage site for its “complete absence of alien plants and animals, as well as human impact.” Australia was saddled with a 10 percent tariff, as well.

It’s unclear whether the tariffs on these territories would compound to 20 percent. Crucially, it’s unclear that anyone thought about this at all.

Online, some speculated that the tariffs were doled out according to internet domains, and that because the Heart Island and McDonald Islands use a different domain (.hm) than Australia, (.au) they were considered different countries. That seemed to be the only explanation for levying a tariff on a territory that has no economy to speak of.

Edith Olmsted
/

Trump Says Tariffs Could Have Stopped the Great Depression

Donald Trump has found a bonkers new defense for his extreme tariffs.

Donald Trump holds up a booklet on "foreign trade barriers" while speaking to reporters in the White House Rose Garden
Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump claimed Wednesday that the United States entered the Great Depression as a result of turning its back on the policy of placing tariffs on other countries in favor of an income tax.

During a winding speech to mark the so-called Liberation Day, Trump presented an alternative history where steep tariffs, like the ones he’d come to celebrate, could have prevented the worldwide economic disintegration of the early twentieth century.

“From 1789 to 1913 we were a tariff-backed nation, and the United States was proportionately the wealthiest it has ever been,” Trump said, adding that the U.S. was “collecting so much money, so fast, we didn’t know what to do with it!

“Then, in 1913 for reasons unknown to mankind, they established the income tax so citizens, rather than foreign countries, would start paying the money necessary to run our government,” he said.

“Then in 1928 it all came to a very abrupt end with the Great Depression, and it would have never happened if they had stayed with the tariff policy; it would have been a much different story,” Trump said. “They tried to bring back tariffs to save our country, but it was gone. It was gone. It was too late, nothing could have been done.”

Trump’s revisionist history is designed to promote his economic agenda—not reflect what actually happened. Not only could tariffs not have prevented the Great Depression, they made it even worse.

In 1913, as the result of struggling farmers and Democrats advocating to establish an income tax, Republicans put up an income tax amendment, hoping that it would be rejected—it wasn’t, and the Sixteenth Amendment became law.

At the same time, Congress passed the Underwood Simmons Tariff Act that lowered tariff rates from 40 percent to 27 percent, in a Democrat-backed effort to promote free trade. Crucially, tariffs were raised again in 1921, after Republican President Warren Harding entered the White House and began a reinvigorated era of protectionism.

In 1930, Congress passed the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act, which raised tariffs in all sectors and is considered to have exacerbated the worldwide economic downturn that lasted from 1929 until 1939, by undermining international trade and affording little protection to domestic producers.

Smoot-Hawley was disastrous not only for the U.S. economy, tanking U.S. exports to Europe from $2,341 million in 1929 to just $784 million in 1932, but also for global trade, which declined by a whopping 66 percent between 1929 and 1934, according to  the U.S. Office of the Historian. The effects of Smoot-Hawley were so awful that it marked the end of steep tariffs in American trade policy for the rest of the twentieth century.

Trump’s baseless insistence that lowered tariffs led to the Great Depression is representative of his entire economic policy, and just how untethered from reality it has become.

Read more about Trump’s tariffs:
Trump Reveals Real Reason for His Extreme Tariffs
Malcolm Ferguson
/

Trump Announces Wild Breakdown of Tariffs on Closest Allies

Donald Trump is imposing a different set of tariffs on each country. And they’re all extreme.

Donald Trump holds up a large chart labeled "Reciprocal Tariffs" for each country while speaking at his so-called “Liberation Day” event at the White House on April 2. The first rows are China, European Union, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Japan. The left column shows the tariffs that country imposes and the right column shows Trump’s proposed tariffs on the country.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Donald Trump holds up a chart on tariffs for each country while speaking at his so-called “Liberation Day” event at the White House on April 2.

President Trump pulled out a chart to help illustrate his aggressive, country-specific tariff plans during his “Liberation Day” speech on Wednesday.

“We’re gonna be charging a discounted reciprocal tariff of 34 percent [on China],” Trump said, holding up the large black, blue, and yellow chart that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick dutifully brought to him onstage. “In other words, they charge us, we charge them. We charge them less, so how can anybody be upset? They will be, because we never charge anybody anything. But now we’re gonna charge.”

Trump confirmed there will be 25 percent tariffs on all car imports, in addition to the specific tariffs he plans to levy against each of our trading partners on the grounds that they’ve been “ripping us off.”

The chart notes plans for tariffs on a list of countries including:

  • 34 percent tariffs on China
  • 20 percent tariffs on the European Union
  • 49 percent tariffs on Cambodia
  • 37 percent tariffs on Bangladesh
  • 44 percent tariffs on Sri Lanka
  • 46 percent tariffs on Vietnam

The tariffs will affect more than 100 U.S. trading partners, but Canada and Mexico are conspicuously left off the list. Many of the targeted countries are some of the poorest in the world.

“We’re going to build our future with American hands, with American heart, with American steel, and we’re gonna build it with American pride like we used to,” Trump said later in his speech.

These tariffs—intended to revitalize domestic manufacturing—have shocked the market and will likely make multiple goods much more expensive for those American manufacturers, and for consumers.

This story has been updated.

