Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump’s Logic to Deport “Gang Members” Is Based on a Total Lie

Here’s what the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua’s tattoos really look like.

An ICE officer stands next to a car
Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg/Getty Images

As the Trump administration continues to face mounting legal challenges to its mass deportation of alleged members of Tren de Aragua, who were identified over their supposedly incriminating tattoos, experts on the Venezuelan gang said that the group doesn’t have identifying tattoos at all.

To classify individuals as gang members, immigration officials used an “Alien Enemy Validation Guide” that works on a points-based system. Venezuelan nationals over the age of 14 needed to score eight points to be deemed a member of TdA, and according to the guide, tattoos were worth a whopping four points.

But experts on the gang told The New Yorker that tattoos aren’t really a TdA signifier.

“The truth is that a tattoo identifying Tren de Aragua does not exist,” Ronna Rísquez, a Venezuelan journalist who published the definitive book on TdA, told the magazine. “Tren de Aragua does not use any tattoos as a form of gang identification; no Venezuelan gang does.”

Rísquez said that tattoos were by no means a reliable way to determine whether someone was gang-affiliated. “Most young people in Latin America these days have tattoos,” she said, adding that “people get a tattoo because it means something particular to them.”

“This is the first time I’ve ever encountered any reference to the significance of tattoos,” said Andrés Antillano, a criminology professor at the Central University of Venezuela, who spent much of his career studying TdA. He called this thinking “absurd” and “naïve.”

New documents obtained by the American Civil Liberties Union on Sunday showed that the tattoos ICE is using to identify individuals as TdA gang members included a range of innocuous images such as the Jordan “Jumpman” logo, a crown, a train, and a clock, among other things.

Andry José Hernández Romero, a 38-year-old makeup artist, was classified as a member of TdA based on crown tattoos on his wrists that immigration authorities claimed were a “determining factors to conclude reasonable suspicion.” The crowns were adorned with the words “Mom” and “Dad.”

Being identified based on their tattoos has emerged as a through-line between the individuals who were deported to a notorious prison in El Salvador on March 15. Representatives for at least three of the people deported last month claimed that their clients were wrongly classified as gang members over their tattoos.

A judge ordered a pause on deportations under the Alien Enemies Act, which was used to remove alleged gang members without due process, and another judge issued a temporary restraining order requiring the government to provide written notice and an opportunity for detainees to apply for protection before deporting them to a third country. Still, the government has continued to remove alleged members of TdA and MS-13.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Now We Know Why Elon Musk’s DOGE Seized That Independent Nonprofit

The Department of Government Efficiency is trying to claim the multimillion-dollar real estate assets of the U.S. Institute of Peace.

Elon Musk
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

It looks like Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency is trying to award itself a $500 million building from one of the organizations it targeted.

Wired reports that DOGE is trying to transfer the United States Institute of Peace’s headquarters to the government’s General Services Administration free of charge. DOGE took over the USIP last month after a standoff with law enforcement and fired the agency’s 10 board members, despite the fact that it’s an independent nonprofit organization and is not part of the executive branch of government.

On Friday, most of the nonprofit’s employees received termination notices, despite a pending lawsuit from USIP officials against DOGE, President Trump, former USIP President Kenneth Jackson, and other administration officials. The institute was denied a temporary restraining order in federal court last month, although U.S. District Court Judge Beryl Howell criticized DOGE’s takeover of the nonprofit.

Last week, DOGE staffer Nate Cavanaugh replaced Jackson as acting president, according to court documents, and the lawsuit states that Cavanaugh was ordered to transfer USIP’s assets, including its headquarters, to the GSA. The lawsuit also cites a letter from Russell Vought, the head of the office of Office of Management and Budget and an author of Project 2025, seeking the transfer of the building at no cost.

Judge Howell will decide whether to allow the asset transfer in court Tuesday, according to Wired. But Vought and DOGE’s desire for the institute’s assets raise questions about their intentions for the building, which has a prime location near the Potomac River and the National Mall.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Elon Musk’s New USAID Stooge Once Threatened to Gut a Girl

The new head of USAID has a disturbing history.

A person holds up the USAID seal
Pete Kiehart/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Jeremy Lewin, the newly appointed head of the remaining shreds of USAID, has a history of violent outbursts and making racist remarks, according to an exclusive report from Rolling Stone.

Before Lewin was installed as the agency’s chief operating officer earlier this month, he was DOGE’s team lead overseeing the gutting of USAID. Six people told Rolling Stone that when Lewin attended Buckingham Browne & Nichols School, a prestigious high school in Cambridge, Massachusetts, he expressed explicitly racist views.

“I have a vivid memory of him telling me that he believed non-white people were inherently of ‘lower value’ than white people,” said one former acquaintance who spoke with Rolling Stone. That person described Lewin as “blatantly racist.”

Others who knew him then said that he espoused ideas such as the “great replacement theory” and claimed that white people were biologically more intelligent than people of other races.

One former acquaintance told Rolling Stone that news of Lewin’s appointment gave them “chills.”

“I thought he had no empathy. He was fashy, misogynistic, [and] really believed Western civilization was superior. I can see him enjoying taking away humanitarian programs in Africa. It’s frightening. It’s like letting Hannibal Lecter mind kids or something,” they told the magazine.

In school, Lewin also had a penchant for violent outbursts, and allegedly threw things at other students. Outside of school he was violent too. One girl, who was a minor at the time, told police that she feared for her life after Lewin threatened her with a knife at a party, asking why “he shouldn’t gut [her] and cut [her] right now,” according to police reports.

The 18-year-old Lewin had a hearing scheduled on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, but it was ultimately canceled for unknown reasons, according to Rolling Stone.

Lewin went on to attend Dartmouth University and Harvard Law School, before clerking for Judge Judith Rogers, a progressive who was the first Black woman appointed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

His new position at USAID was announced as U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang barred DOGE from taking any actions at the agency without permission of a USAID official, ruling that DOGE’s efforts to shutter the agency likely violated the U.S. Constitution. Lewin’s appointment was likely an effort to skirt the order.

After the government asked the judge to exempt Lewin from the order, the judge amended his order to specifically include Lewin. Chuang said his order purposefully included “all individuals with a past or present affiliation” with DOGE to “address the most likely perpetrators of constitutional violations.”

“Excluding Lewin from this class would undermine these purposes,” Chuang wrote in his order.

Still, Lewin sent out a memo Friday announcing that the USAID would terminate the vast majority of its employees on either July 1 or September 2, likely violating Chuang’s direct order.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

European Union Has Dark Warning for Trump on “Liberation Day” Tariffs

The European Union is ready to put up a fight against Donald Trump.

Ursula von der Leyen speaks to Donald Trump while sitting next to him at the World Economic Forum
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s global tariff “Liberation Day” begins April 2—but European officials say that they have their own hand to play in the U.S. president’s trade war.

“Europe has not started this confrontation,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told lawmakers Tuesday at a European Parliament session in Strasbourg, France. “We do not necessarily want to retaliate, but if it is necessary, we have a strong plan to retaliate and we will use it.

“Europe holds a lot of cards, from trade to technology to the size of our market. But this strength is also built on our readiness to take firm counter measures if necessary. All instruments are on the table,” von der Leyen said.

The European Union is composed of 27 member countries, several of which have stood as America’s longest and strongest allies, including France, Germany, and Spain.

After Trump announced forthcoming aluminum and steel tariffs on the continental bloc, the EU said it would impose a $26 billion levy on imported U.S. goods.

Trump has also managed to shut American companies out of other deals with the international coalition, including the European Union’s $800 billion defense spending plan. That followed revelations that Canada and Portugal were similarly wobbling on whether to buy American when restocking their military arsenals.

But beyond nickels and dimes, Trump’s whiplash tariffs and his decision to spark a global trade war have critically damaged America’s image on the international stage, wrecking the nation’s relationships with its long-standing allies.

Even America’s northern neighbor has had enough: On Thursday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that his country’s cozy relationship with the U.S. had come to an end and that Canada would wean itself off American products and services “at speeds we haven’t seen in generations.”

But the EU is waiting to assess the impact of Trump’s tariffs before issuing more retaliatory tariffs, though von der Leyen is reportedly consulting with member states about another round—worth $18 billion—that would cover steel, aluminum, poultry, beef, seafood, and nuts, per The Guardian.

“So many Europeans feel utterly disheartened by the announcement from the United States,” von der Leyen said. “This is the largest and most prosperous trade relationship worldwide. We would all be better off if we could find a constructive solution.”

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Cory Booker’s Marathon Anti-Trump Senate Floor Speech Passes 15 Hours

Senator Cory Booker is holding a filibuster-like speech to protest Donald Trump’s reckless overhaul of the federal government.

Senator Cory Booker
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senator Cory Booker is in hour 15 of a Senate floor “filibuster” at the time of this writing. He started the marathon speech in protest of Trump at 7 p.m. on Monday.  

While technically not an official filibuster—since no legislation is being blocked—the New Jersey Democrat’s lengthy speech will likely disrupt the Senate’s schedule if it goes past noon. 

While he covered everything from 9/11 to the New York Giants, Booker used the majority of his speech to excoriate President Trump and the outsize influence of Elon Musk and DOGE, who he says have displayed a “complete disregard for the rule of law, the Constitution, and the needs of the American people.”

This speech is one of the more aggressive anti-Trump actions that the Democratic Party has taken, and is certainly a louder, more direct demonstration than the protest signs some Democratic lawmakers held up at the State of the Union. Booker has been helped along at multiple points of his speech by Senators Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren, Chris Murphy, and others. Booker also read personal accounts from both citizens and noncitizens living in fear of things like Musk and Trump’s cuts to Social Security or ICE detainment. 

“Today, 73 million Americans count on Social Security. Millions more than that are planning on those benefits they earn being there for them. You heard from that first letter I read that people are really worried. Forty percent of people who rely on Social Security—40 percent—have no other source of income,” Booker said, around 2 a.m. on Monday night. “You don’t fix America by throwing seniors, or veterans, or Americans with disabilities under the bus. That’s not how we do things.… Social Security is not the government’s money to spend. It’s the hard-earned savings of working Americans, and it belongs to Americans. The president and Elon Musk need to keep their hands off of it. It’s not theirs to take.” Neither Musk nor Trump have commented on Booker’s speech. 

The record for longest official filibuster is still held by legendary racist Strom Thurmond, who railed against the Civil Rights Act of 1957 for 24 hours and 18 minutes.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Luigi Mangione Faces Death Penalty Thanks to Trump’s Attorney General

Attorney General Pam Bondi wants the most extreme punishment possible for Mangione after he was charged with murdering the UnitedHealthcare CEO.

Luigi Mangione sits in court.
Curtis Means/Pool/Getty Images

Attorney General Pam Bondi has ordered New York prosecutors to seek the death penalty for Luigi Mangione, the alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO shooter.

“Luigi Mangione’s murder of Brian Thompson — an innocent man and father of two young children — was a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America,” Bondi wrote in a statement on Tuesday. “After careful consideration, I have directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in this case as we carry out President Trump’s agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again.”

Mangione was charged with first-degree murder “in furtherance of an act of terrorism” by state prosecutors. He has pleaded not guilty to all state charges.

Mangione has a history of severe back pain and noted in an alleged manifesto that the U.S. has the “most expensive healthcare system in the world” but “ranks #42 in life expectancy.”

“United [Healthcare] is the [indecipherable] largest company in the US by market cap, behind only Apple, Google, Walmart. It has grown and grown, but [h]as our life expectancy? No the reality is, these [indecipherable] have simply gotten too powerful, and they continue to abuse our country for immense profit because the American public has allowed them to get away with it,” he wrote. The U.S. actually ranks even lower in life expectancy at sixtieth in the world. It is by far the most expensive.

A jury trial date has not been set.

This story has been updated.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Republicans Brazenly Change Tune on Trump’s Tariffs

Republicans are now just admitting that Donald Trump’s tariffs will suck.

Senator Tim Sheehy speaks into a microphone during a Senate committee hearing
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Republicans are finally admitting that Donald Trump’s tariff plan will hurt Americans.

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins probed Montana Senator Tim Sheehy’s thoughts on the country’s economic trajectory in an interview Monday, highlighting that 95 percent of his state’s imported goods come from Canada, Mexico, or China.

“Is this going to hurt people in your state, do you think?” asked Collins.

“There’s absolutely going to be short-term pain,” Sheehy said. “I mean, if you’re going to remodel your house to make it better in the end, it’s gonna be really annoying in the short-term when your house is getting remodeled, and there’s drywall dust everywhere and there’s workers in your living room.”

But knowing that the president’s plan won’t bode well for his constituents isn’t enough for Sheehy to pull his support.

“The reality is that remodel has got to happen in order to make things stronger and more stable in the back end,” Sheehy added.

Other Republican lawmakers have similarly conceded that Trump’s plan will be a painful transition. Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville told Fox Business Monday that Trump’s plan would be a “slow pain” before “the gain” of potential stateside manufacturing jobs, while Oklahoma Senator James Lankford echoed Sheehy’s construction metaphor.

“I feel like in some ways in the economy this is kind of like a kitchen remodel or a bath remodel,” Lankford told CNN on Sunday. “It’s going to be noisy for a little while, but we all know where we’re headed: trying to reduce the prices for Americans and increase jobs.”

Trump has dubbed April 2, the date his tariffs go into effect, “Liberation Day.” But the president’s casual disregard for how his economic plan will affect American wallets was on full display over the weekend, when he told NBC News’s Kristin Welker that he “couldn’t care less” if American autoworkers raised the prices of their cars as a result of his tariffs.

“I hope they raise their prices, because if they do, people are gonna buy American-made cars. We have plenty,” Trump told NBC.

It was one of the first instances in which Trump has openly acknowledged the imminent damage.

Since he was on the campaign trail, Trump has repeatedly attempted to spin the tariff pitch, claiming that it will be foreign countries who pay the difference on the rising cost of goods rather than Americans. But economists have pointed out that’s not how tariffs work. Instead, Trump’s global tariff war is expected to affect just about every sector of life for the average American.

Products that will see prices rise include groceries such as avocados, maple syrup, ground beef, cherry tomatoes, sugar, bananas, nuts, cooking oil, squash, cucumbers, strawberries, and pineapples. Trump’s tariff-related executive orders have also had immediate ramifications for countless other business sectors, raising the price on everything from liquor to gas.

Children’s toys, shoes, beer and alcohol, and crude oil were all hit in Trump’s 25 percent tariff hike on Canada and Mexico, alongside an additional 10 percent tariff on China. Car manufacturers BMW, Audi, Nissan, and Mazda were also affected, as was American-owned Ford. And every industry that relies on lumber, aluminum, and steel—from artisan goods to construction—will see mark-ups as the materials themselves become more costly.

The rising cost of screws, for instance, has already started to affect supply chains for American companies that make everything from “car parts to appliances and football helmets to lawn mowers,” reported The Wall Street Journal.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Has a New “Buyout” Offer for Select Federal Workers

Trump is back to begging federal employees to quit their jobs.

Donald Trump points a finger while speaking at a podium.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The Trump administration is reviving its “deferred resignation” program as an incentive for federal workers in the Department of Housing and Urban Development to leave their jobs.

The department announced the move Monday in a post on X, saying that it will extend the resignation offer until April 11 in coordination with the Office of Personnel Management, which has recently been taken over by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency. The post claimed that 7.4 percent of HUD workers took the offer the first time around. Under the initial program’s terms, workers would be able to resign but still receive pay through September.

X screenshot Department of Housing and Urban Development @HUDgov On week 1, President Trump went straight to work on reforming the federal workforce. One option offered to federal employees was a “fork in the road” to separate from the federal workforce. The option to take the fork in the road closed on February 12, 2025. Since then, we have heard from staff who wish they had taken it. Today, we’re launching a second Deferred Resignation Program or “fork in the road” in coordination with OPM that opens today and closes on Friday, April 11, 2025.

The resignation offer faced a number of legal challenges in the initial weeks of the Trump administration and caused ripple effects in several agencies, even hindering the president’s mass deportation efforts. HUD has already experienced several cuts, including a $1 billion affordable housing program that maintains livable residences for low-income residents and another that provides necessary supplemental disaster relief.

Now it seems that the Trump administration is still desperate to cut the budget, probably to offset the fact that DOGE is actually costing the government as much as $500 billion in revenue. Will any HUD workers take the offer this time around?

More on Trump’s overhaul of the federal government:
Leaked Memo Reveals Insane Ban on Words Agriculture Department Can Say
Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

RFK Jr. Launches Bloodbath at Health Department in Mass Layoffs

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is firing crucial health workers.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks in a Cabinet meeting.
Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s mass firings have begun at the Health and Human Services Department.

HHS employees started receiving layoff emails on Tuesday, just days after Trump signed an executive order revoking the collective bargaining rights of most federal workers. Ten thousand HHS workers are expected to be fired.

This loss, along with the other 10,000 people who resigned or took buyouts, has led to HHS losing a quarter of its employees, bringing its workforce down to about 62,000 people. The firings include at least four NIH institute and center directors, and nearly the entire communications staff, according to the Associated Press. One email obtained by the AP offered department heads stationed in Bethesda, Maryland, long-term leave or relocation to Alaska.

“We are streamlining HHS to make our agency more efficient and more effective,” Kennedy wrote on X over a video announcing the layoffs last week. “We will eliminate an entire alphabet soup of departments, while preserving their core functions by merging them into a new organization called the Administration for a Healthy America or AHA. This overhaul will improve the health of the entire nation—to Make America Healthy Again.”

According to a Wall Street Journal report last week, the HHS cuts will include:

—3,500 people fired at the Food and Drug Administration
—2,400 fired at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
—1,200 fired at the NIH
—300 fired at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

These are all very active departments that help maximize public safety. Now they’ll be under the thumb of RFK Jr.’s anti-science, pro-conspiracy MAHA platform. In addition to the firings, RFK Jr.’s HHS has revoked over $11 billion in Covid-19 aid funding, leading to layoffs at state and local level health departments.

“I want to promise you now that we’re going to do more with less,” RFK Jr. said.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump DOJ Caves to Elon Musk With Wild Punishment for Tesla Protester

Donald Trump and Elon Musk have described acts of vandalism on Teslas as “domestic terrorism.”

People protest against Elon Musk outside a Tesla dealership in Columbus, Ohio
Brian Kaiser/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Attorney General Pam Bondi is seeking 20 years for a Colorado man who allegedly firebombed one of Elon Musk’s Tesla dealerships—in a blatantly political stunt to chase down dissidents.

Bondi announced Monday that federal prosecutors were seeking the decades-long sentence for 24-year-old Cooper Jo Frederick, who was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of throwing an incendiary device between two vehicles outside of a Tesla dealership in Loveland, Colorado, on March 7.

“All of these cases are a serious threat to public safety, therefore, there will be no negotiating,” Bondi said in a video statement posted to X, clearly intended to have a chilling effect on the nationwide spate of vandalism.

Bondi claimed that justice was coming for those involved in the so-called “wave of domestic terrorism” against Tesla, owned by the Trump administration’s resident billionaire bureaucrat.

This appears to be an extreme sentencing for a federal firebombing case. In April 2024, a Wisconsin man was sentenced to 90 months, or about seven and a half years, for attacking a building with a Molotov cocktail in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Another man was sentenced to nine years for firebombing a Planned Parenthood and plotting other attacks in grievance of a race war.

Clearly, Bondi is waging a political battle as much as a legal one, despite her promises that she would not act merely as an operative for Donald Trump.

Musk has continued to complain about how much money Tesla is losing while he serves as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, which intends to slash government spending through mass layoffs and the gutting of essential services and agencies. DOGE is currently sifting through the Social Security Administration, creating widespread access issues for the millions of Americans who rely on it.

Tesla shares were down more than 7 percent Monday and have plummeted 35 percent so far this year.

Organizers held a Tesla Takedown Global Day of Action Saturday, and held rallies at over 200 Tesla locations, including close to 50 in California.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington