Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Hits New Levels of Insanity With Fresh China Tariffs

Donald Trump wants to impose tariffs of more than 100 percent on Chinese goods.

Donald Trump gestures while speaking to reporters outside the White House
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Donald Trump threatened Monday to escalate his trade war with China by ratcheting up tariffs on exports to a staggering 104 percent.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump threatened to impose an additional 50 percent tariff on China if it did not rescind the retaliatory 34 percent tariffs on U.S. imports Beijing announced Friday.

These tariffs would be in addition to the 34 percent “reciprocal tariff” Trump announced last week, which was already added on top of two rounds of 10 percent tariffs that had been announced last month. The White House confirmed that Trump’s tariffs on China would be 104 percent.

Trump said that if China’s new tariffs weren’t withdrawn by Tuesday, his new tariffs could be imposed the following day.

“Additionally, all talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated! Negotiations with other countries, which have also requested meetings, will begin taking place immediately,” he said.

Trump’s latest announcement is sure to send the already volatile stock market swinging. The Dow Jones plummeted more than 900 points at open Monday, after closing with 1,500-point losses for two consecutive days at the end of last week as investors reacted to China’s retaliatory tariffs.

Trump’s promise to once again increase the U.S. tariff rate on China is just the latest escalation in his ongoing mission to start a global trade war that he believes will send every world leader to his door, hoping to make a deal. In the meantime, major U.S. financial institutions predict an economic recession is on the horizon.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Adviser Says Countries Offering Zero Tariffs Isn’t Good Enough

Peter Navarro is moving the goalposts on Trump’s “retaliatory” tariffs.

Trump adviser Peter Navarro speaks with his hands outside
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

One of Donald Trump’s top economic advisers, Peter Navarro, is blowing off an offer from Vietnam to eliminate all of its tariffs on American goods.

In an interview on CNBC Monday, Navarro said that the country’s offer was not enough for the U.S. to lift its tariffs against Vietnam, saying that it “means nothing.”

“When they come to us and say, ‘We’ll go to zero tariffs,’ that means nothing to us because it’s the nontariff cheating that matters,” Navarro said, by which he meant the routing of Chinese products through Vietnam, intellectual property theft, and a value-added tax. Later, though, Navarro conceded that zero tariffs would be a “small first start.”

Navarro’s tone contradicts Trump’s post on Truth Social Friday where he bragged about Vietnam’s offer to cut tariffs to zero, showing that the Trump administration is not on the same page when it comes to the president’s tariffs, introduced last week on April 2 in an event Trump dubbed “Liberation Day.”

The chaos over the tariff plan has not only led to chaos in international markets but has spooked even officials within the Trump administration, such as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who is reportedly eyeing the exits. But not Navarro: He’s staked his career and what little remains of his credibility on the idea.

The Harvard-educated economist, who also worked in the first Trump administration, has been pushing for tariffs for years, citing the work of economics expert “Ron Vara” in many of his books. The problem is that Ron Vara is actually a person Navarro made up to bolster his own ideas, and the name is even an anagram of Navarro.

After serving four months in prison for defying a subpoena from Congress’s January 6 committee, Navarro was given a lifeline by Trump, who tapped him to work in his administration. Now it seems that Navarro is the idea man for these tariffs, having successfully convinced the president of the plan’s (not at all) genius. When the promised economic boom doesn’t come, will he get the blame?

Marin Scotten/
/

Measles Rates Hit New Record as RFK Jr. Keeps Waffling on Vaccines

The current measles outbreak is already the third-largest of this century.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. looks to the side while standing in Congress ahead of Donald Trump’s informal State of the Union
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has finally admitted vaccines are needed, as measles cases continue to skyrocket across the country.

As of Friday, more than 600 measles cases across 22 states have been recorded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, marking the third-largest measles outbreak of the twenty-first century, less than halfway into the year.

More than 75 percent of the country’s cases have been recorded in Texas, which has seen almost 500 cases—nearly all of which have been among unvaccinated people. On Saturday, an unvaccinated 8-year-old girl died from the disease, marking the second death of a child from measles since February.

Kennedy, who traveled to West Texas on Sunday to meet the families of the two victims, seems to at last be realizing just how deadly the infection can be, after years of downplaying its effects and spreading baseless vaccine claims, including that the vaccine is as dangerous as the infection itself.

“I came to­ Gaines County, Texas, today to comfort the Hildebrand family after the loss of their 8-year-old daughter Daisy,” he wrote in a statement on X Sunday. “My intention was to come down here quietly to console the families and to be with the community in their moment of grief.

“The most effective way to prevent the spread of measles is the MMR vaccine,” Kennedy added, admitting to the benefits of the only evidence-based method proven to prevent measles infection.

But Kennedy hasn’t totally given up on his anti-vaccine agenda. Just hours after the Hildebrand family’s funeral, Kennedy posted on X praising two anti-vax doctors who he claimed had cured “300 measles-stricken Mennonite children” using “aerosolized budesonide and clarithromycin.” Budesonide is a corticosteroid used to treat asthma and inflammatory bowel disease, and clarithromycin is an antibacterial drug.

The health secretary has previously touted cod liver oil, which is rich in vitamin A, as a cure for the infection, despite there being little medical evidence to support the claim. In high doses, vitamin A can also lead to nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, and liver damage, which has been recorded in the lab work of some of the 50 children who have been hospitalized for measles in Texas.

In his statement, Kennedy said HHS is partnering with Texas health officials to better “control the measles outbreak,” as well as deploy CDC teams across the state. It’s a long-awaited response from the HHS, but it’s too little too late for some.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Exposes Own Kindergarten-Level Understanding of Economics

Donald Trump has an absolutely ridiculous goal for his extreme tariffs.

Donald Trump holds up a signed executive order while sitting at a table in the White House Rose Garden
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump said that he hopes to erase the U.S. trade deficit with other countries—but anyone who understands economics knows that wouldn’t be a good thing. 

“I spoke to a lot of leaders—European, Asian—from all over the world. They are dying to make a deal, but I said, ‘We’re not gonna have deficits with your country,’” Trump told reporters on board Air Force One Sunday. “We’re not gonna do that, because to me a deficit is a loss. We’re gonna have surpluses or at worst we’re gonna be breaking even.”

A trade deficit isn’t a “loss,” regardless of what Trump thinks. A trade deficit simply means that one country spends more on goods from another country than that country spends on goods from them. 

Crucially, economists say that having a trade deficit is not an inherently bad thing at all, because the U.S. simply can’t and shouldn’t make everything. Trump’s insistence that the U.S. is being taken for a ride betrayed a fundamental misunderstanding of economics that is built on a dislike of other countries and a desire to be the dealmaker responsible for a new world order. 

Trump warned that it would be the “worst” for China. In 2024, the United States had a $295.4 billion trade deficit with China. Trump said that China would need to “solve their surplus” before he would be willing to make a deal on tariffs. 

The president predicted that his “reciprocal tariffs” would raise $1 trillion in the next year and that “thousands” of companies would relocate manufacturing to the U.S.  

China announced Friday that it would impose 34 percent tariffs on imports from the U.S. in response to Trump’s new “reciprocal” 34 percent tariff, which was added on top of two rounds of 10 percent tariffs that had been announced last month.

Trump’s announcement of “reciprocal tariffs” last week sent the U.S. stock market plummeting to its worst day since 2020, and major financial institutions updated their recession projections for 2025. But Trump merely compared the financial chaos to a sick patient taking their “medicine.”

Trump was widely mocked for his ridiculous plan to eliminate the trade deficit. 

Tahra Jirari, director of economic analysis at the Chamber of Progress, wrote on X Sunday that “a trade deficit isn’t a ‘loss,’ it just means we import more than we export. Countries run trade deficits for all kinds of healthy reasons (like strong consumer demand). ‘Breaking even’ isn’t how global trade works.”

Zeteo News’s editor in chief Mehdi Hasan wrote on X Sunday that Trump was “an ignoramus the like of which we have not seen in our lifetimes. Wharton must be so embarrassed.”

Jonah Goldberg, editor in chief of The Dispatch, wrote in a post on X Monday that “Trumpers slavishly defend one man unilaterally screwing up the economy and the America-led global order because he’s some kind of genius. And it turns out—as was apparent for decades—he just doesn’t know what he’s talking about.”

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Fake News Story on Tariffs Pause Causes Mayhem in Stock Market

Here’s how a fake news story on Trump’s tariffs created mass volatility in the stock market.

Donald Trump gestures while sitting at his desk in the Oval Office
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The stock market is in such a dire state that an inaccurate report of a 90-day pause on Trump’s global tariffs gave investors real confidence, making the market shoot up before it crashed back down.

On Monday morning, Trump economic adviser Kevin Hassett went on Fox News and was asked if the administration would consider such a pause.

“The president is going to decide what the president is going to decide. There are more than 50 countries in negotiation with the president…. I would urge everyone, especially Bill [Ackman], to ease up the rhetoric a little bit,” Hassett replied vaguely. “Even if you think that there will be some negative effect from the trade side, that’s still a small share of the GDP. This idea that it’s gonna be a nuclear winter or something like that is completely irresponsible.”

Verified X user Walter Bloomberg mistook this quote for a resounding yes and reported that the administration was indeed considering a 90-day tariff pause “FOR ALL COUNTRIES EXCEPT CHINA.” The news was soon read on CNBC, causing the stock market to move positively for the first time in days, by 7 to 10 percent.

“INSANE market action right now. Market exploded higher on a headline attributed to Kevin Hassett,” said Bloomberg’s Joe Weisenthal. “And now nobody can figure out where it came from and the markets are diving again. An 8% surge and then a 3.5% plunge in a matter of seconds.”

The White House denied all claims of the pause and Bloomberg deleted his X post, falsely attributing the report to Reuters.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Ag. Sec. Has Unhinged Defense for Tariffing Uninhabited Islands

Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on islands inhabited only by penguins.

Donald Trump holds up a chart while speaking at a podium during a White House Rose Garden press conference on tariffs
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Trump administration has basically no answer for why it imposed tariffs on a group of uninhabited islands off the coast of Australia.

In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper Sunday, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins insisted that there was something very smart about placing a levy on the penguin-populated Heard and McDonald islands.

“Well, I mean, that, come on, Jake,” Rollins said. “Here’s the bottom line: We live under a tariff regime from other countries.”

“The McDonald islands is not imposing—” Tapper interjected.

“Whatever. Listen, the people that are leading this are serious, intentional, patriotic, the smartest people I’ve ever worked with. I did not come up with the formulas, I’m the ag secretary,” Rollins continued, listing how she had helped farmers acquire soil and fertilizer.

The White House admitted last week that the tariffs were cooked up with bad and arbitrary math. As economists and financial writers attempted to understand the logic behind how Donald Trump’s team had determined the percentage of tariffs imposed by other countries, they discovered something wildly unusual.

The administration calculated the tariffs rate by only looking at goods provided, rather than the combined value of goods and services—something that “most economists seem to think is an odd way to calculate tariffs,” according to BBC Verify’s Shayan Sardarizadeh.

But none of that has swayed Rollins—or, apparently, the president.

“But I have no doubt that I speak on behalf of President Trump that he would say he has the utmost confidence in the team and what they have built and what they have put together,” Rollins said.

“We are unleashing a new golden age, and we will see an economy that will benefit not just every corner of America but our farmers and our ranchers and the people that have been left behind far too long by Republicans and Democrats,” she added.

By Monday morning, the stock market was swinging wildly as investors rushed to understand the potential global impact of Trump’s sweeping tariffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 756 points—or 2 percent—by 10:30 a.m. That followed a significant dive late last week, in which the market saw back-to-back 1,500-point losses “for the first time ever,” according to CNBC.

American businesses have, thus far, lost $9.6 trillion due to the instability, according to Forbes.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has argued that some foreign companies were attempting to circumvent levies by shipping through the McDonald and Heard islands before reaching the U.S.

“If you leave anything off the list, the countries that try to basically arbitrage America go through those countries to us,” Lutnick told CBS News on Sunday, calling it a “ridiculous loophole.”

And ridiculous it is—especially since practically a minuscule amount of trade goes through the islands.

“According to export data from the World Bank, the islands have, over the past few years, usually exported a small amount of products to the U.S.,” reported the BBC, noting that “in 2022 the U.S. imported $1.4m from the territory, nearly all of it unnamed ‘machinery and electrical’ products.”

The Heard and McDonald islands tariff was very obviously made in error, at least through the eyes of foreign officials. Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell told the Australian Broadcasting Network that the tariff was “clearly a mistake” and indicated a “rushed process.” Farrell extended a free trade agreement with the European Union last week, stating that “the world has changed” in the wake of Trump’s announcement.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Plans $92 Million Military Parade—Honoring Himself

Donald Trump is pulling straight from the dictator’s playbook.

Donald Trump presses his lips together during a press conference in the White House Rose Garden
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Donald Trump may finally get his long-desired military parade through the streets of Washington. 

The Washington City Paper, citing an unnamed D.C. source, reports that the president has chosen June 14, 2025—the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army,  Flag Day, and coincidentally also his own 79th birthday—as the big day. If it goes ahead, the four-mile procession would go from the Pentagon in Arlington to the White House.

Seven years ago, Trump made his desire for a grand military parade well known after he saw a French parade in 2017, telling people at the time, “We’re going to have to try and top it.” But the idea got a lot of pushback from military leaders as well the D.C. government, who estimated that it would cost the military $92 million and the district over $21 million in public safety costs. 

Trump angrily abandoned the idea, accusing D.C. politicians of wanting “a number so ridiculously high that I canceled it. Never let someone hold you up!” At the time, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser shot down the idea on Twitter, saying she “finally got thru to the reality star in the White House with the realities ($21.6M) of parades/events/demonstrations in Trump America (sad).”

This time, though, Trump has overhauled military leadership, firing four-star Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as well as leaders in the Navy and Air Force,  including the top lawyers of those two branches and the Army. The legal firings presumably give Trump loyalists who would defend his parade if it is challenged in the courts. 

As far as D.C. leadership, Bowser and the rest of the D.C. government appear to be cowed by the administration out of fear that Trump will follow through on threats to take over the local government. Bowser chose to remove a Black Lives Matter memorial to appease administration officials and has stepped up the removal of graffiti and homeless encampments following Trump’s complaints. 

Trump has also set up a federal task force on D.C. crime fighting that does not include a single local official, indicating that he plans to keep interfering with how the city runs. That will now include a massively wasteful parade for his own ego, spending millions of dollars from both local and federal coffers despite claims that his administration is eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse. Will anyone push back against it this time?

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Turns Out Trump Lied About Those Deportations to El Salvador

60 Minutes has looked into the records of the immigrants deported to El Salvador’s megaprison. They’re not who Trump claims.

Three men wearing white T-shirts and shorts look out behind the bars in their cell in El Salvador’s megaprison.
Alex Brandon/Pool/Getty Images

60 Minutes’ Cecelia Vega on Sunday confirmed what anyone who’s been paying attention already suspected: An overwhelming majority of the Venezuelan men that Trump deported to a Salvadoran megaprison have no criminal record whatsoever. Yet the president continues to call them Tren de Aragua gang members and terrorists to legitimize his invoking of the Alien Enemies Act.

60 Minutes was able to get access to government records of the Venezuelans and compare them to domestic and international arrest records and court filings. The news program reported that they “could not find criminal records for 75 percent of the Venezuelans—179 men—now sitting in prison.” Less than a quarter have an arrest record in the U.S., and they are mostly for nonviolent offenses. This proves that the Trump administration is carrying out its cruelty campaign indiscriminately—if you’re a South American immigrant with tattoos, you could find yourself in Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele’s infamous megaprison with a shaved head and without a day in court. 

The Trump administration told 60 Minutes that it were wrong and that the 179 men truly are “actually terrorists, human rights abusers, gangsters, and more. They just don’t have a rap sheet in the U.S.”

“Could it be possible that there is something that perhaps the government knows that you don’t?’ Vega asked Lindsay Toczylowski, the lawyer representing Andry Hernandez Romero, a gay makeup artist and theatre troupe member who was deported to the megaprison.  

“I don’t think that that is possible,” Toczylowski replied. “But if it was possible that they had some information, they should follow the Constitution, present that information, give us the ability to reply to it.” 

But the Trump administration is fighting tooth and nail to avoid doing that, even invoking the State Secrets Act to keep proof of its illegal disappearings in the shadows. There is no timeline for freedom for the many innocent Venezuelan men sitting in one of the world’s most brutal prisons.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Has a New Target for His Mass Deportations: U.S. Citizens

Donald Trump is delighted by the chance to expand his mass deportations.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters on Air Force One
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump loves the idea of deporting American citizens to El Salvador—no, seriously he said that.

A reporter asked Trump Sunday whether he was considering an offer from El Savador President Nayib Bukele to “take American citizens in the federal prison population.”

“Well, I love that,” Trump replied.

“If we could take some of our twenty-time wise guys that push people into subways and hit people over the back of the head, and purposefully run people over in cars, uh if he would take them, I would be honored to give them,” Trump continued.

“I don’t know what the law says on that, but I can’t imagine the law would say anything different,” Trump said, claiming that it could likely save the U.S. money to house their prisoners in El Salvador. In fact, the law does say something different: It is illegal to deport U.S. citizens.

“I would only do according to the law,” Trump said. “But I have suggested that, you know, ‘Why should it stop just at people who cross the border illegally?’”

There are significant legal barriers to the deportation of U.S. citizens, even if they are incarcerated in the federal prison system. One legal expert told ABC News that removal to El Salvador could violate the Eighth Amendment protection from “cruel and unusual punishment,” which prevents the U.S. government from inflicting humiliating or torturous punishments for federal crimes.

U.S. Code 3621 requires an incarcerated person in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons to be able to be transported back to court—which obviously would be impossible if the prisoner is removed from U.S. custody to El Salvador, where the U.S. government is already claiming that it cannot remove a man wrongfully deported there. It also requires certain standards for prisons, which cannot be met in a foreign prison such as El Salvador’s CECOT, which is notorious for human rights abuses.

U.S. Code 4100, which established the Prisoner Transfer Program, says that an incarcerated person can only be transferred out of the U.S. to the country where they are a citizen or national, and can only be removed from the U.S. with their consent. A U.S. citizen can only be transferred to the United States.

The U.S. also has a law prohibiting the government “from expelling, extraditing, or otherwise effecting the involuntary return of a person to a country in which there are reasonable grounds for believing the person would be in danger of subjection to torture,” which one federal judge has already argued could apply to all removals to the notorious prison in El Salvador where Trump has sent deportees.

In February, when Bukele first offered to take U.S. citizens as part of a deal to take the alleged gang members the U.S. government has designated terrorists, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said it was a “very generous” offer but that there were “obviously legalities involved,” like that pesky U.S. Constitution.

Meanwhile, Trump was initially enthusiastic about the idea.

“These are sick people. If we could get them out of our country, we have other countries that would take him. They could,” Trump said at the time.

At the time, Aaron Reichlin-Melchick, a senior fellow at the American Immigration Council, rebuked Bukele’s offer in a post on X: “Bukele is undoubtedly trolling, but to emphasize again: this is so incredibly illegal that there’s not even a hint of possible way to do it under any circumstances whatsoever. It violates international law and the U.S. constitution. Period. End of story.”

But the Trump administration hasn’t seemed particularly interested in following the letter of the law, as it invoked a wartime law to suspend due process and carry out the mass deportation of over 100 Venezuelan nationals in likely violation of a court order. The government claimed that the deportees were members of violent gangs, but it seems that several of them just had innocuous tattoos.

This story has been updated.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump’s Tariffs Have Seriously Pissed Off Elon Musk

Elon Musk wants nothing to do with Trump’s new economic policies.

Elon Musk wears a MAGA hat and presses his fingertips together while sitting in a Cabinet meeting in the White House
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Elon Musk spent the weekend pushing for a “zero-tariff situation,” while his favorite president causes widespread economic uncertainty and dread doing the exact opposite.

“I’m hopeful, for example, with the tariffs, that at the end of the day I hope it is agreed that both Europe and the United States should move ideally, in my view, to a zero-tariff situation, effectively creating a free-trade zone between Europe and North America,” Musk said on a video call on Saturday. “That’s what I hope occurs. And also, more freedom of people to move between Europe and North America if they wish to work in Europe, if they wish to work in America, they should be allowed to do so in my view. So that has certainly been my advice to the president.”

Musk also posted a clip of conservative economist Milton Friedman explaining the many steps that go into making a simple pencil—wood, graphite, steel—describing the global import and export market as a “magic of the price system.”

“That is why the operation of the free market is so essential,” Friedman continued in the clip. “Not only to promote productive efficiency but, even more, to foster harmony and peace among the peoples of the world.”

“Free-trade zones” and economic peace and harmony are perhaps the lowest current priority for the Trump administration. His unprecedented trade war has caused the stock market to plummet, will surely cause prices on goods everywhere to skyrocket, and has made the United States a common economic enemy of the world, uniting countries with centuries of beef against us. This is not what the world’s richest man signed up for, and Musk’s subtweets suggest that there is disharmony between himself and the president. Combine this with the fact that Musk has lost $52 billion just this year and the rumors of him stepping away—which the administration vehemently denies—and it becomes plain to see that all is not right between Musk and Trump. The honeymoon is officially over.

Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington