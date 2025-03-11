RFK Jr. Slammed for Latest Garbage Response to Measles Death
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. continues to push dangerous solutions to the outbreak.
Health care professionals are torching Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s response to a slew of measles cases popping up across the country.
The health and human services secretary suggested Monday that a poor diet could have been behind the death of a West Texas child who contracted measles.
“It’s very, very difficult for measles to kill a healthy person,” Kennedy told The New York Times, adding that there is “a correlation between people who get hurt by measles and people who don’t have good nutrition or who don’t have a good exercise regimen.”
Kennedy’s comment, however, belied the fact that the most vulnerable populations to die from measles are unvaccinated children.
“To be crystal clear: 1. Measles is a nasty disease,” an epidemiologist under the handle @HealthNerd posted on BlueSky. “2. You cannot treat measles with antibiotics or cod liver oil. 3. The measles vaccine is very safe and highly effective, as shown by the ELIMINATION OF THE DISEASE IN THE US FOR 25 YEARS. 4. RFK Jr. is an ignorant fool.”
So far, two individuals who contracted measles were reported to have died this year. Both of them were unvaccinated.
New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie slammed Kennedy’s blasé attitude toward public health as “eugenicism.”
The highly contagious virus has no cure, so doctors say that the best way to remedy the disease is simply to get inoculated against it and never contract measles in the first place. But vaccination rates have dipped in several states due to conspiracy theories that vaccines are linked to autism.
In Gaines County—where the first victim lived—the measles vaccination rate among kindergartners is just 82 percent, reported The Atlantic. That’s far below the 95 percent threshold required to maintain herd immunity against pathogens.
And Kennedy—a virulent vaccine conspiracy theorist himself—has so far refused to encourage the public to receive the jab.
In an interview with Fox News last week, Kennedy claimed that local Texas doctors were “getting very, very good results” by treating their measles patients with steroids and cod liver oil.
As a reminder: Since their invention, vaccines have proven to be one of the greatest accomplishments of modern medicine. The medical shots are so effective at preventing illness that they have effectively eradicated some of the worst diseases from our collective culture, from rabies to polio and smallpox—a fact that has possibly fooled some into believing that the viruses and their complications aren’t a significant threat for the average, health-conscious individual.