Trump Celebrates His Tariffs as Global Markets Collapse

After Trump’s baseline 10 percent tariff went into effect on Saturday, a market sell-off quickly ensued. When asked about it on Sunday, the president said “sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something,” claiming that such measures were needed to address the trade deficit with China.

“We have to solve our trade deficit with China,” Trump said to reporters on Air Force One. “We have a trillion-dollar trade deficit with China, hundreds of billions of dollars a year we lose with China. And unless we solve that problem, I’m not going to make a deal.”

Meanwhile, the dollar is sliding while the euro is gaining value and stocks from construction equipment giant Caterpillar to Elon Musk’s Tesla are struggling. Trump’s tariffs have even soured his relationship with close ally Musk, who spent the weekend attacking administration officials including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and adviser Peter Navarro.