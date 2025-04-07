Trump Celebrates His Tariffs as Global Markets Collapse
Donald Trump is living in an alternate reality.
On Monday morning, Donald Trump seemed to be celebrating even as the global stock market continued to plunge.
The president boasted on his Truth Social page of low oil prices, lower food prices, and of “Billions of Dollars a week from the abusing countries on Tariffs,” despite the tide of bad news from Dow futures, the S&P 500, and indexes across Europe and Asia resulting in a $9.5 trillion wipeout in global equity value.
After Trump’s baseline 10 percent tariff went into effect on Saturday, a market sell-off quickly ensued. When asked about it on Sunday, the president said “sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something,” claiming that such measures were needed to address the trade deficit with China.
“We have to solve our trade deficit with China,” Trump said to reporters on Air Force One. “We have a trillion-dollar trade deficit with China, hundreds of billions of dollars a year we lose with China. And unless we solve that problem, I’m not going to make a deal.”
Meanwhile, the dollar is sliding while the euro is gaining value and stocks from construction equipment giant Caterpillar to Elon Musk’s Tesla are struggling. Trump’s tariffs have even soured his relationship with close ally Musk, who spent the weekend attacking administration officials including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and adviser Peter Navarro.
It seems that the president is ignoring all of the indications of an insanely bad policy, even lashing out at a reporter who asked if there’s “pain in the market at some point you’re unwilling to tolerate,” calling her question “stupid.” The real question is how much pain the American people, as well as Trump’s Republican allies and supporters, are willing to tolerate.