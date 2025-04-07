Trump Team Scrambling to Avoid Undoing Major Deportation Mistake
Donald Trump’s administration has asked the Supreme Court to intervene.
The Trump administration is doing everything it can to keep a Maryland resident deported by mistake locked up in a notorious El Salvadoran megaprison.
In an emergency appeal filed Monday, Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court to block U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis’s order to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was wrongfully deported to his birth country of El Salvador last month, to the United States by Monday at 11:59 p.m.
In her ruling Friday, Xinis called Abrego Garcia’s deportation a “grievous error” and ordered his return, an order Solicitor General D. John Sauer called “unprecedented and indefensible.”
“Even amidst a deluge of unlawful injunctions, this order is remarkable,” the Trump administration’s filing to the Supreme Court reads. “The United States cannot guarantee success in sensitive international negotiations in advance, least of all when a court imposes an absurdly compressed, mandatory deadline that vastly complicates the give-and-take of foreign-relations negotiations.”
But the only reason “sensitive international negotiations” are even needed is because the White House deported Abrego Garcia due to an “administrative error” last month, despite repeated claims that no errors were made in determining deportations.
In 2019, a U.S. immigration judge ruled Abrego Garcia faced legitimate threat of prosecution in El Salvador and was therefore barred from being sent back. The Trump administration deported him anyway, baselessly claiming that he has ties to the Salvadoran gang MS-13. Abrego Garcia is now being held in the Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo, or CECOT, the largest prison in Latin America and one notorious for human rights abuses.
The government’s attorneys had already asked the Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to pause Xinis’s order, a request that the Fourth Circuit denied Monday.
“The United States Government has no legal authority to snatch a person who is lawfully present in the United States off the street and remove him from the country without due process,” the Fourth Circuit’s order reads. “The Government’s contention otherwise, and its argument that the federal courts are powerless to intervene, are unconscionable.”
Trump is now desperately turning to the high court in a last-ditch attempt to avoid saving the life of an innocent man.