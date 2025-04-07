RFK Jr. Forces Out Top Vaccine Regulator After Fight Over Data

Initially, Marks said that he tried to be on good terms with his vaccine-skeptic new boss regarding vaccine safety, making plans to develop a “vaccine transparency action plan.” Marks also gave Kennedy and his team the ability to view reports from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), but drew the line at allowing them to edit the data.

“Why wouldn’t we? Because frankly we don’t trust (them),” Marks said, using an expletive. “They’d write over it or erase the whole database.”

Marks’s interview came the same day that Kennedy visited Seminole County in Texas, where a young child became the third person, and second child, to die from this year’s measles outbreak. None of the three had received the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine. Kennedy has a long reputation of being anti-vaccine, which he tried to deny during his confirmation hearings.