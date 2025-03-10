RFK Jr. Is Hawking Fake Treatments for Measles Outbreaks

Siemens claimed that the Mennonites had been unfairly blamed for the spread of the disease and that not every family had made the decision not to vaccinate their children. “The media is spinning it as it’s all the unvaccinated, uneducated Mennonites, and that’s just not the truth,” she told Mother Jones.

Last week, Siemens was involved in an online fundraiser to raise money to provide the children of Seminole, Texas, with alternative medicines, in partnership with the Children’s Health Defense, the vaccine misinformation group that Kennedy helmed until he began his failed run for the White House last year.

The fundraiser was to “defray the cost of essential vitamins, supplements and medicines necessary to treat children enduring complications from the measles virus and other illnesses,” and directed all donations to Siemens and Brian Hooker, who is the Children’s Health Defense’s chief scientific officer. The fundraiser had garnered more than $13,000 in donations as of Monday.