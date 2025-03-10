RFK Jr. Is Hawking Fake Treatments for Measles Outbreaks
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is actively helping the deadly outbreak spread.
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been advising a holistic medical clinic in West Texas that has been distributing unproven alternative medicines during the deadly measles outbreak, Mother Jones reported Monday.
Local historian Tina Siemens and Dr. Ben Edwards of Veritas Wellness in Lubbock, Texas, have been working to distribute alternative medicines such as vitamin C, cod liver oil, and the inhaled steroid budesonide, amid the growing outbreak. Siemens said they spoke with Kennedy last week to discuss the culture of a Mennonite community that has found itself at the epicenter of the outbreak due to its low rates of measles vaccinations.
Siemens claimed that the Mennonites had been unfairly blamed for the spread of the disease and that not every family had made the decision not to vaccinate their children. “The media is spinning it as it’s all the unvaccinated, uneducated Mennonites, and that’s just not the truth,” she told Mother Jones.
Last week, Siemens was involved in an online fundraiser to raise money to provide the children of Seminole, Texas, with alternative medicines, in partnership with the Children’s Health Defense, the vaccine misinformation group that Kennedy helmed until he began his failed run for the White House last year.
The fundraiser was to “defray the cost of essential vitamins, supplements and medicines necessary to treat children enduring complications from the measles virus and other illnesses,” and directed all donations to Siemens and Brian Hooker, who is the Children’s Health Defense’s chief scientific officer. The fundraiser had garnered more than $13,000 in donations as of Monday.
“I’m very, very grateful that we live in a community that has that choice,” Siemens told Mother Jones. “We live in a state that has that choice, for the parents to make that choice for their family.”
But it’s possible that people like Siemens and Edwards could stand to profit from that choice.
Vitamin A is found in cod liver oil, the dietary supplement being pushed as an alternative medicine and sold for a whopping $48 per bottle by Veritas Wellness.
Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is now under Kennedy’s purview, added a new section on the use of vitamin A to treat measles—horrifying health experts who say there is weak evidence that it can be used as a treatment and that vaccination is the only proven method of prevention. Kennedy touted the additional resources about vitamin A in an op-ed published by Fox News last week.
Meanwhile, a bottle of vitamin C costs only $38 on the site—a real steal!