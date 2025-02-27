Trump Takes Aim at Social Security in Dreadful New Layoffs Order
Remember when Donald Trump promised he wouldn’t touch Social Security? That didn’t last long.
Trump continues to break one of his biggest promises—one that deeply impacts many of his own supporters.
The second round of aggressive DOGE cuts includes a massive downsizing of the Social Security Administration, which has been ordered to cut its staff in half, according to The Washington Post.
Earlier this month, President Trump promised that “Social Security won’t be touched, other than if there’s fraud or something. It’s going to be strengthened. Medicare, Medicaid—none of that stuff is going to be touched.” But last week, he endorsed House Republicans’ budget plan, which is expected to make an $880 billion cut to Medicaid to pay for tax cuts for the wealthy.
Now, DOGE is cutting the Social Security Administration in half with glee, which will certainly have an impact on benefits for millions of Americans.
This is the newest wave of DOGE’s purge.