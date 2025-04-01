Now We Know Why Elon Musk’s DOGE Seized That Independent Nonprofit
The Department of Government Efficiency is trying to claim the multimillion-dollar real estate assets of the U.S. Institute of Peace.
It looks like Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency is trying to award itself a $500 million building from one of the organizations it targeted.
Wired reports that DOGE is trying to transfer the United States Institute of Peace’s headquarters to the government’s General Services Administration free of charge. DOGE took over the USIP last month after a standoff with law enforcement and fired the agency’s 10 board members, despite the fact that it’s an independent nonprofit organization and is not part of the executive branch of government.
On Friday, most of the nonprofit’s employees received termination notices, despite a pending lawsuit from USIP officials against DOGE, President Trump, former USIP President Kenneth Jackson, and other administration officials. The institute was denied a temporary restraining order in federal court last month, although U.S. District Court Judge Beryl Howell criticized DOGE’s takeover of the nonprofit.
Last week, DOGE staffer Nate Cavanaugh replaced Jackson as acting president, according to court documents, and the lawsuit states that Cavanaugh was ordered to transfer USIP’s assets, including its headquarters, to the GSA. The lawsuit also cites a letter from Russell Vought, the head of the office of Office of Management and Budget and an author of Project 2025, seeking the transfer of the building at no cost.
Judge Howell will decide whether to allow the asset transfer in court Tuesday, according to Wired. But Vought and DOGE’s desire for the institute’s assets raise questions about their intentions for the building, which has a prime location near the Potomac River and the National Mall.