Trump’s Own Team Can’t Explain His Sudden Reversal on Tariffs
Members of Trump’s inner circle are struggling to defend his sudden 180 on tariffs.
Donald Trump’s reversal on tariffs Wednesday afternoon seems to have caught his administration off guard.
The president announced on Truth Social that tariffs would return to a baseline 10 percent level in most countries, while staggering 125 percent duties would be imposed on China. But his own officials couldn’t explain why. When a reporter asked Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent if he could, he replied, “No.”
“Again, President Trump created maximum leverage for himself,” Bessent said, adding, “We have just been overwhelmed, overwhelmed by the response mostly from our allies who want to come and negotiate in good faith.”
Press secretary Karoline Leavitt, as usual, took a combative approach, telling reporters, “Many of you in the media clearly missed the art of the deal, you clearly failed to see what President Trump is doing here.”
It’s obvious at this point that Trump has never had a plan for his tariff scheme, and is making it up as he goes along. Wednesday’s reversal was likely prompted by growing criticism from his own supporters, normally fawning right-wing media, and a government debt sell-off, showing weakening confidence in the American economy. But Trump’s own sycophants aren’t going to admit that the president would ever back off.