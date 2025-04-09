Trump’s Own Team Can’t Explain His Sudden Reversal on Tariffs

“Again, President Trump created maximum leverage for himself,” Bessent said, adding, “We have just been overwhelmed, overwhelmed by the response mostly from our allies who want to come and negotiate in good faith.”

REPORTER: Can you explain more of the decision making on what feels like a reversal here?



BESSENT: No pic.twitter.com/PUCIY0QZkq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 9, 2025

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt, as usual, took a combative approach, telling reporters, “Many of you in the media clearly missed the art of the deal, you clearly failed to see what President Trump is doing here.”

Karoline Leavitt: "Many of you in the media clearly missed The Art of the Deal."



(They're panicking because they have no idea what they're doing.) pic.twitter.com/0sJxefmg2f — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) April 9, 2025

It’s obvious at this point that Trump has never had a plan for his tariff scheme, and is making it up as he goes along. Wednesday’s reversal was likely prompted by growing criticism from his own supporters, normally fawning right-wing media, and a government debt sell-off, showing weakening confidence in the American economy. But Trump’s own sycophants aren’t going to admit that the president would ever back off.

